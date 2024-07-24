|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|17 Aug 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|AGM 17/08/2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd July 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Voting Results at the 2nd AGM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.