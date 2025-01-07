Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Nov-2022
Equity Capital
3.24
3.24
0.05
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
7.54
6.41
0.04
Net Worth
10.78
9.65
0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
2.48
3.28
0.67
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
13.26
12.93
0.76
Fixed Assets
7.14
5.59
0.85
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.03
0
Networking Capital
3.57
3.59
-1.23
Inventories
1.84
1.63
1.53
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
1.36
1.65
1.88
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.87
0.76
0.46
Sundry Creditors
-0.1
-0.06
-0.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.4
-0.39
-4.89
Cash
2.5
3.74
1.15
Total Assets
13.26
12.95
0.77
