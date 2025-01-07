iifl-logo-icon 1
Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Balance Sheet

74.5
(4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Nov-2022

Equity Capital

3.24

3.24

0.05

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

7.54

6.41

0.04

Net Worth

10.78

9.65

0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

2.48

3.28

0.67

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

13.26

12.93

0.76

Fixed Assets

7.14

5.59

0.85

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.05

0.03

0

Networking Capital

3.57

3.59

-1.23

Inventories

1.84

1.63

1.53

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

1.36

1.65

1.88

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.87

0.76

0.46

Sundry Creditors

-0.1

-0.06

-0.21

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.4

-0.39

-4.89

Cash

2.5

3.74

1.15

Total Assets

13.26

12.95

0.77

