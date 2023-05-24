Dear Shareholders,

The Board of Directors hereby submits the report of the business and operations of your Company ("the Company"), along with the audited financial statements, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

(Rs in Lakhs)

Particulars F.Y. 2023-24 F.Y. 2022-23 Revenue From Operations 1,843.34 1,343.87 Other Income 35.57 9.12 Total Income 1 ,878.90 1,352.99 Less: Total Expenses before Depreciation, Finance Cost and 1,685.00 1,241.60 Tax Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax 193.92 111.39 Less: Depreciation 18.00 10.97 Less: Finance Cost 22.81 7.22 Profit Before Tax & Extraordinary Item 153.11 93.20 Less: Extraordinary Item 0.00 57.36 Profit Before Tax 153.11 35.84 Less: Current Tax 41.92 18.40 Less: Tax of earlier years 1.23 0.00 Less: Deferred tax Liability (Asset) (2.35) (3.14) Profit after Tax 112.31 20.58 Earnings per Share (Basic & Diluted) in Rs. 3.46 1.64

2. STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK:

For the FY 2023-24, the revenues from operations stood at Rs 1,843.34 Lakhs as against 1,343.87 Lakhs last year and other income stood at Rs. 35.57 Lakhs as against Rs. 9.12 Lakhs last year. Further, the Company had incurred total expenses of Rs. 1,685.00 Lakhs during the year as against Rs. 1,241.60 last year.

For the FY 2023-24, Profit before Depreciation, Finance Cost and Tax stood at Rs. 193.92 lakhs, Profit before tax stood at Rs 153.11 lakhs and the Net Profit stood at Rs. 112.31 Lakhs as against Rs. 111.39 Lakhs, Rs. 35.84 Lakhs and 20.58 Lakhs respectively. Considering the second year of its operations, the Company has made significant increase in the revenues when compared to the last year and made a net profit of Rs. 112.31 lakhs with an EPS of 3.46.

The Board of Directors of your Company is optimistic about the future prospects of the Company. Your directors are of the view that the Company will have a progressive growth in the subsequent financial years and are hopeful for the bright future prospects.

Your Directors are pleased to inform that the construction of Companys new premises is completed and it is inaugurated on 17th July 2024 and the premises includes manufacturing unit as well as registered office of the Company.

3. DIVIDEND:

With a view to conserve and save the resources for future prospects of the Company, the Directors have not declared any dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

4. TRANSFER TO GENERAL RESERVE:

The Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to the Reserves. Total amount of net profit is carried to the Reserves & Surplus as shown in the Balance Sheet of the Company.

5. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the year, the Company has not changed its business or objects and continues to be in the same line of business as per the main objects of the Company.

6. SHARE CAPITAL:

During the year under review the Company has not made any changes in the share capital of the Company:

Nil

7. DETAILS OF UTILISATION OF FUNDS & STATEMENT OF DEVIATION(S) OR VARIATION(S):

Pursuant to Regulation 32 (1) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (‘Listing Regulations / LODR) there were deviation/variation in the utilisation of proceeds as mentioned in the objects stated in the Prospectus dated 06th March 2023, in respect of the Initial Public Offering of the Company. The below table showing the deviation/variation in the utilisation of proceeds:

Particulars Projected utilisation of funds as per Prospectus Actual utilisation of funds upto 31st March 2024 Pending utilisation Deviation, if any Capital expenditure 180.69 46.00 134.69 Nil Funding working cap 150.00 150.00 0.00 Nil General Corporate exp 76.25 87.35 (-11.10) unutilised issue expenses of Rs 11.10 Lakhs, which are no more required have been utilised for General Corporate purposes. Issue expenses 68.26 0 11.10 unutilised issue expenses of Rs 11.10 Lakhs, which are no more required have been utilised for General Corporate purposes.

The Audit committee and the Board of Directors in their meetings held on 27th May 2024 have considered and approved the said variation and also obtained a Certificate from the Statutory Auditors to that extent in this regard.

8. COMPOSITION OF BOARD AND VARIOUS COMMITTEES AND THEIR MEETINGS:

The Board of Directors along with its committees provide leadership and guidance to the Management and directs and supervises the performance of the Company, thereby enhancing stakeholder value.

Composition of Board:

S No Name Category Designation 1 Ranjeet Solanki Kumar Executive Director Chairman & Managing Director 2 Shraddha Executive Director Whole-time Director 3 Raashi Jain Executive Director Whole-time Director 4 Hemalatha Non - Executive Director Director 5 Ramachandran Venkata Subramanian Independent Director Independent Director 6 Ravi Jagetiya Independent Director Independent Director 7 Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj Independent Director Independent Director

The composition of Board complies with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act").

Further, in pursuance of Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), the Company is exempted from the requirement of having composition of Board as per Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations.

None of the Directors of the Company is serving as a Whole-Time Director in any other Listed Company and the number of their directorship is within the limits laid down under Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Changes in the Board Composition:

- In the Board Meeting held on 24th August 2023:

Mr Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj (DIN: 10056121) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 24th August 2023.

Appointment / Retirement by rotation and subsequent re-appointment:

Ms Raashi Jain (DIN: 09759926), Wholetime Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), and being eligible have offered herself for re-appointment. Appropriate business for her re-appointment is being placed for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. The brief resume of the Director and other related information has been detailed in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

Ms Hemalatha (DIN: 03280185), Non-Executive Director, is liable to retire by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, pursuant to Section 152 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof for the time being in force), and being eligible have offered herself for re-appointment. Appropriate business for her re-appointment is being placed for the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing AGM. The brief resume of the Director and other related information has been detailed in the Notice convening the ensuing AGM of the Company.

The relevant details, as required under Regulation 36 (3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI Listing Regulations") and Secretarial Standard, of the person seeking re-appointment/ appointment as Director are also provided in Explanatory statements annexed to the Notice convening the 2nd Annual General Meeting.

Key Managerial Personnel (KMP):

S No Name of the KMP Designation 1 Ranjeet Solanki Kumar Chairman & Managing Director 2 Shraddha CFO & Whole-time Director 3 Raashi Jain Whole-time Director 4 Mritunjay Kumar * Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 5 Riddhi Doshi # Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

* Resigned w.e.f. 11th March 2024 # Appointed w.e.f. 27th May 2024

Independent Directors:

S No Name of the Director Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 1 Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian 20/12/2022 - 2 Ravi Jagetiya 08/02/2023 - 3 Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj 24/08/2023 -

Board Meetings:

The Board of the Company regularly meets to discuss various Business opportunities. Additional Board meetings are convened, as and when required to discuss and decide on various business policies, strategies and other businesses.

During the year under review, Board of Directors of the Company duly met 4 (Four) times and in respect of which meetings, proper notices were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the Minutes Book maintained for the purpose.

The dates of the Board Meeting held during the year review is as mentioned hereunder:

23rd May 2023; 24th August 2023; 09th November 2023 and on 29th February 2024.

The details of attendance of each Director at the Board Meetings are as given below:

Name of Director Date of Original Appointment Date of Cessation Number of Board Meetings Eligible to attend Number of Board Meetings attended Ranjeet Solanki Kumar 10/10/2022 - 4 4 Shraddha 10/10/2022 - 4 4 Raashi Jain 10/10/2022 - 4 4 Hemalatha 10/10/2022 - 4 3 Ramachandran 20/12/2022 - 4 4 Venkatasubramanian Ravi Jagetiya 08/02/2023 - 4 4 Praveen Kumar Kiran Raj 24/08/2023 - 2 2

The gap between two consecutive meetings is not more than one hundred and twenty days as provided in Section 173 of the Act.

Committees of Board:

The Board of Directors, in line with the requirement of the act, has formed various committees, details of which are given hereunder.

a) Audit Committee:

The Company has constituted audit committee in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Board Meeting held on 06th January 2023. Audit Committee meeting is generally held for the purpose of recommending the half yearly and yearly financial result. Additional meeting is held for the purpose of reviewing the specific item included in terms of reference of the Committee. During the year under review, Audit Committee met 4 (Four) times viz on 23rd May 2023; 24th August 2023; 09th November 2023 and 29th February 2024.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Designation Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Eligible to attend Attended Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 4 4 Ranjeet Solanki Kumar Chairman & Managing Director Member 4 4 Ravi Jagetiya Non-Executive Independent Director Member 4 4

Recommendations of Audit Committee, wherever/whenever given, have been accepted by the Board of Directors.

Vigil Mechanism:

The Company has established a vigil mechanism and accordingly framed a Whistle Blower Policy. The policy enables the employees to report to the management instances of unethical behavior actual or suspected fraud or violation of Companys Code of Conduct.

Further the mechanism adopted by the Company encourages the Whistle Blower to report genuine concerns or grievances and provide for adequate safe guards against victimization of the Whistle Blower who avails of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The functioning of vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee from time to time. None of the Whistle blowers has been denied access to the Audit Committee of the Board. The Whistle Blower Policy of the Company is available on the website of the Company.

b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee:

The Company has constituted Nomination and Remuneration committee in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 in the Board Meeting held on 06th January 2023. Nomination and Remuneration Committee meetings are generally held for identifying the persons who are qualified to become Directors and may be appointed in senior management and recommending their appointments and removal. During the year under review, Nomination and Remuneration Committee met 1 (One) time, viz on 24th August 2023.

The composition of the Committee and the details of meetings attended by its members are given below:

Name Category Designation Number of meetings during the financial year 2023-24 Eligible to attend Attended Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman 1 1 Ravi Jagetiya Non-Executive Independent Director Member 1 1 Hemalatha Non-Executive Director Member 1 1

Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

Nomination and Remuneration Policy in the Company is designed to create a high performance culture. It enables the Company to attract motivated and retained manpower in competitive market, and to harmonize the aspirations of human resources consistent with the goals of the Company. The Company pays remuneration by way of salary, benefits, perquisites and allowances to its Executive Directors and Key Managerial Personnel. Annual increments are decided by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee within the salary scale approved by the members and are effective from April 1, of each year.

The Nomination and Remuneration Policy, as adopted by the Board of Directors, is placed on the website of the Company.

c) Stakeholders and Relationship Committee:

Stakeholders and Relationship Committee is to resolve grievances of security holders of the Company, including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings, etc.

The composition of the Committee is as follows:

Name Category Designation Ramachandran Venkatasubramanian Non-Executive Independent Director Chairman Ranjeet Solanki Kumar Chairman & Managing Director Member Shraddha Non-Executive Director Member

9. PERFORMANCE EVALUATION:

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, Board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

10. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

In terms of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made there under, the Company has three Non-Promoter Non- Executive Independent Directors in line with the Act. The Company has received necessary declaration from each Independent Director under Section 149 (7) of the Companies Act, 2013 that they meet the criteria of independence laid down in Section 149 (6) of the Act. Further, all the Independent Directors of the Company have registered themselves in the Independent Director Data Bank.

11. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the board of directors, to the best of their knowledge and ability, confirm that:

a) In preparation of annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and that no material departures have been made from the same;

b) The Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that year;

c) The Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) The Directors had prepared the annual accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 on going concern basis.

e) The Directors had laid down the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such Internal Financial Controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

f) The Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

12. PUBLIC DEPOSIT:

The Company has neither accepted nor renewed any deposits during the year under review.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS & SECURITY:

There were no loans, guarantees or investments made by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review and hence the said provision is not applicable.

14. ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 shall be placed on the Companys website on https://www.labelkraft.com/investor.html

15. TRANSACTIONS WITH RELATED PARTIES:

There were no contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 for the Financial Year 2023-24 and hence requirement of AOC 2 does not apply.

16. BOOK CLOSURE DATE:

The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from 11th August 2024 to 17th August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 02nd Annual General Meeting.

17. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT:

There are no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company, have occurred between the end of financial year of the Company i.e. March 31, 2024 to the date of this Report.

18. POLICY FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 came into effect from May 15, 2015 to put in place a framework for prohibition of insider trading in securities and to strengthen the legal framework thereof. Pursuant to Regulation 8 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("Code of Fair Disclosure") of the Company. The Code of Fair Disclosure is available on the website of the Company https://www.labelkraft.com/investor.html

Further, pursuant to Regulation 9 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Company has formulated and adopted the Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading. The Code lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed and disclosures to be made while dealing with the shares of the Company and cautioning them on the consequence of non-compliances. The Company Secretary has been appointed as a Compliance Officer and is responsible for monitoring adherence to the Code. The code of conduct to regulate, monitor and report trading by insiders is also available on the website of the Company https://www.labelkraft.com/investor.html

19. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The ratio of the remuneration of each director to the median of employees remuneration as perSection 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is annexed to this Report as Annexure-A.

The statement containing top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the particulars of employees as required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is provided in a separate annexure forming part of this report. Further, the report and the accounts are being sent to members excluding this annexure. In terms of Section 136 of the Act, the said annexure is open for inspection in electronic mode for Members. Any shareholder interested in obtaining a copy of the same may write to Company Secretary.

20. SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

To foster a positive workplace environment, free from harassment of any nature, we have institutionalized the Anti-Sexual Harassment Initiative (ASHI) framework, through which we address complaints of sexual harassment at all workplaces of the Company. Our policy assures discretion and guarantees non-retaliation to complainants. We follow a gender-neutral approach in handling complaints of sexual harassment and we are compliant with the law of the land where we operate.

The Company has setup an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for redressal of Complaints. During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has received nil complaints on sexual harassment.

21. RISK MANAGEMENT:

A well-defined risk management mechanism covering the risk mapping and trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process is in place. The objective of the mechanism is to minimize the impact of risks identified and taking advance actions to mitigate it. The mechanism works on the principles of probability of occurrence and impact, if triggered. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, monitor and manage both business and non-business risks.

22. ENERGY CONSERVATION, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:

Conservation of Energy:

In its endeavour towards conservation of energy, the Company ensures optimal use of energy, avoid wastages and conserve energy as far as possible.

Technology Absorption:

The Company has not carried out any research and development activities.

Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo: Earnings Nil Outgo Rs. 22.495 lakhs

23. COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARD 1 AND

SECRETARIAL STANDARD 2:

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively. During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, New Delhi.

24. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has an effective internal control system, which ensures that all the assets of the Company are safeguarded and protected against any loss from unauthorized use or disposition. The Internal Auditors of the Company carry out review of the internal control systems and procedures. The internal audit reports are reviewed by Audit Committee.

The Company has also put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements commensurate with the size and nature of operations of the Company. During the year, such controls were tested and no material discrepancy or weakness in the Companys internal controls over financial reporting was observed.

25. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

The Company strives to incorporate the appropriate standards for corporate governance. However, pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company is not required to mandatorily comply with the provisions of certain regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and therefore the Company has not provided a separate report on Corporate Governance, although few of the information are provided in this report under relevant heading.

26. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In terms of Regulation 34, and Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 a review of the performance of the Company, for the year under review, Management Discussion and Analysis Report, is presented in a separate section forming part of this Annual Report.

27. INTERNAL AUDITOR:

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013, the Company had appointed M/s. Pratik T & Associates, Chartered Accountants (M No: 201544), as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-24

28. STATUTORY AUDITORS:

The Members of the Company at their 1st Annual General Meeting held on 25th September 2023 had appointed M/s Singhi & Co, (FRN: 302049E), Chartered Accountants, Bengaluru, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a term of 5 (Five) consecutive years from the conclusion of the 1st Annual General Meeting until the conclusion of 6th AGM of the Company to conduct statutory audit for the FY from 2023-24 to 2027-28.

EXPLANATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE STATUTORY AUDITORS:

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(4) of the Companies Act 2013, your Directors wish to inform you that there are no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Statutory Auditor of the Company in the Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24.

29. SECRETARIL AUDITOR AND THEIR REPORT:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act read with The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company has appointed Mr D Venkateswarlu, FCS 8554 CP No. 7773, Practicing Company Secretary, Bengaluru to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure B to this Report.

EXPLNATION OR COMMENTS ON QUALIFICATIONS, RESERVATIONS OR ADVERSE REMARKS OR DISCLAIMERS MADE BY THE SECRETARIAL AUDITOR IN HIS REPORT:

Your Directors wish to inform you that there are no qualification, reservation, adverse remark or disclaimer made by the Secretarial Auditor of the Company in the Audit Report for the financial year 2023-24

30. REPORTING OF FRAUD:

The Auditors of the Company have not reported any fraud as specified under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

31. SIGNIFICANT/MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS INTERNAL AUDITOR:

There are no other significant/material orders passed by the Regulators, Courts, Tribunals, Statutory and quasi-judicial body impacting the going concern status of the Company and its operations in future. The details of litigation on tax and other relevant matters are disclosed in the

Auditors Report and Financial Statements which forms part of this Annual Report.

32. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE

INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC):

During the period under review, no corporate insolvency resolution process is initiated against the company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (IBC).

33. THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE-TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

The disclosure under this clause is not applicable as the Company has not undertaken any onetime settlement with the banks or financial institutions.

34. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS:

Since the company is not falling under prescribed class of Companies, it is not required to maintain cost records.

35. GENERAL DISCLOSURE:

Your Directors state that the Company has made disclosures in this report for the items prescribed in section 134 (3) of the Act and Rule 8 of The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and other applicable provisions of the act and listing regulations, to the extent the transactions took place on those items during the year. Your Directors further state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review;

(i) Issue of Equity Shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

(ii) Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company under any ESOS scheme;

(iii) Annual Report and other compliances on Corporate Social Responsibility;

(iv) There is no revision in the Board Report or Financial Statement;

(v) No significant or material orders were passed by the Regulators or Courts or Tribunals which impact the going concern status and Companys operations in future;

(vi) Information on subsidiary, associate and joint venture companies.

36. APPRECIATIONS AND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation for significant contributions made by the employees at all levels through their dedication, hard work and commitment during the year under review.

The Board places on record its appreciation for the support and co-operation your Company has been receiving from its suppliers, distributors, retailers, business partners and others associated with it as its trading partners. Your Company looks upon them as partners in its progress and has shared with them the rewards of growth. It will be your Companys endeavour to build and nurture strong links with the trade based on mutuality of benefits, respect for and co-operation with each other, consistent with consumer interests.

Your Directors also take this opportunity to thank all Shareholders, Clients, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities and Stock Exchanges, for their continued support.