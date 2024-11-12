Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of half yearly unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Directors Report calling of 2nd Annual General Meeting and other matters thereon Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd July 2024 Intimation of change of registered office of the company to its own premises (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve renewal / modification of fund and/or non-fund-based facility/es aggregating to Rs 333.51 Lakhs from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024