iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Board Meeting

74.5
(4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Labelkraft Tech. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of half yearly unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting23 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Directors Report calling of 2nd Annual General Meeting and other matters thereon Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd July 2024 Intimation of change of registered office of the company to its own premises (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202412 Jun 2024
Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve renewal / modification of fund and/or non-fund-based facility/es aggregating to Rs 333.51 Lakhs from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Audited financial Results for the FY ended 31st Mach 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Clarification-Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation regarding the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)

Labelkraft Tech.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Labelkraft Technologies Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.