|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report thereon for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 Approval of half yearly unaudited financial results along with limited review report for the half year ended 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 Jul 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Directors Report calling of 2nd Annual General Meeting and other matters thereon Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 23rd July 2024 Intimation of change of registered office of the company to its own premises (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve renewal / modification of fund and/or non-fund-based facility/es aggregating to Rs 333.51 Lakhs from Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|Labelkraft Technologies Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024 Approval of Audited financial Results for the FY ended 31st Mach 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024) Clarification-Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Intimation regarding the appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.06.2024)
