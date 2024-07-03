Labelkraft Technologies Ltd Summary

Labelkraft Technologies Ltd was incorporated pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated October 10, 2022, issued by the ROC. The company is engaged in the business of providing barcode code solutions, catering to many different segments of industries including FMCG, logistics service providers, chemicals, garments etc. They supply barcode printers, software, scanners, mobile computers etc. and are into the business of manufacturing the regular consumables required for the barcode printers namely the barcode ribbons, self-adhesive barcode and product labels in roll and sheet forms with help of machines.Prior to incorporation of company, the Promoter, Ranjeet Solanki had started the business of barcode labels under their proprietorship as Solanki Enterprises in 1997. The growth of Company starts with the idea of Promoter, Ranjeet Kumar Solanki, who started the business of barcode labels printing, dealing in barcode label printers, barcode ribbons, barcode scanners, adhesive tapes, POS setup, surface protection films and barcode software in the year 2009. Later, on November 11, 2022, the running business of proprietorship concern of the Promoter, Solanki Enterprises was taken over by Company, along with assets and liabilities of the proprietorship concern as going concern.The Company had installed flat-bed machines, flat-bed printing machines, flexo printing machines with 5 color printing capacity, rotary machines and slitting machines to meet the customer requirements. It has a slitting machine to manufacture thermal transfer ribbons required to print the data on to the labels by the barcode printers. Apart from these above, it installed a self-adhesive tape slicing machine to slit mirror mounting tapes, tissue tapes, masking tapes etc. which are supplied to various industries for their packaging needs. The Company is also engaged in supply of ID card printers, consumables, patient identification wrist bands, automatic label applicator machines, satin, taffeta rolls for garment companies and self-adhesive tape products. It offer quality products and services at cost effective prices. It has experience in the business of trading of duty credit scrips required to pay customs duty by importers. These scrips are transferable as per Foreign Trade Policy of Government of India. These are procured from exporters of various products and sold to importers for their customs duty payments.