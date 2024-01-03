Lakhani India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
13.45
13.45
13.45
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
29.8
54.72
51.45
Net Worth
43.25
68.17
64.9
Minority Interest
Debt
192.54
155.35
126.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.42
7.78
6.66
Total Liabilities
244.21
231.3
197.73
Fixed Assets
83.59
85.31
82.72
Intangible Assets
Investments
16.76
16.76
15.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
142.47
127.82
98.97
Inventories
111.98
127.26
100
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
139.91
85.34
75.74
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.72
17.91
11.27
Sundry Creditors
-101.44
-86.12
-77.34
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-22.7
-16.57
-10.7
Cash
1.39
1.41
0.33
Total Assets
244.21
231.3
197.73
No Record Found
