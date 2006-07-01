TO

THE MEMBERS OF LOHIA SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Lohia Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of profit and loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024, and its profit, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Investments and Inventories in Securities We have verified these investments and inventories with reference to the provisions of Indian Accounting Standards and also internal policies and procedure of the Company as follows: Investments and inventories of the company represent in various quoted and unquoted equity shares. These constitute 9.88% of the Companys total assets. • carried out evaluation of the design and operating effectiveness of the internal controls and performed substantive audit procedures. The valuation of each category of the aforesaid securities is to be done as per the provisions of Indian Accounting Standards which involves collection of data/information from various sources. Considering the complexities and extent of judgement involved in the valuation, this has been determined as Key Audit Matter. • Assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for determining fair value of these investments and inventories. Refer Note 5 and 6 to the standalone financial statements • Verified compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per Indian Accounting Standards and the Act. Fixed Deposits Fixed Deposits are having original maturity for more than 12 months and constitute 26.99% of the Companys total assets. We have verified these fixed deposits with reference to the provisions of Indian Accounting Standards as follows: These are pledged with various banks, companies and stock exchange for availing overdraft facility and margin exposure facility. • Assessed and evaluated the process adopted for collection of information from various sources for verification of these fixed deposits pledged with various entities. Refer Note 2 to the standalone financial statements • Verified compliance with the presentation and disclosure requirements as per Indian Accounting Standards and the Act.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis Boards report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure

"B".

(g) With respect to the other matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note 54(ii) to the standalone financial statements.

ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv) (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds

have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of

the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

v) The dividend declared and paid during the year ended 31st March 2024 by the Company is in compliance with section 123 of the Act.

vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has feature of recording audit trial (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trial as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

For Patni & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 320304E)

A. Rajgaria (Partner) Membership No. 300004 UDIN: 24300004BKDVHA6462

Place: 1, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700001 Dated: The 30th day of May 2024

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

The Annexure referred to in our report to the members of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended on March 31,2024.

In term of the information and explanations given to us and books of account examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

1) (a) (A) The Company has maintained reasonable records showing full particulars, quantitative details

and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(a) (B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The Company has a program of verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant and Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 9 on Property, Plant and Equipment to the financial statements, are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

Description of property Gross carrying amount Held in the name of Whether promoter / director or employee Reason Office Premises at 6, Lyons Range, Kolkata 700001 20 Lakhs Turner Morrison Ltd No Registry Pending Office Premises at Eco Space, Unit No. 4B0602, Action Area II, Newtown, Kolkata 700160 477.76 Lakhs Trade City Real Estate (P) Ltd No The Company has acquired the said property through amalgamation / merger and the Company is taking the necessary step for registration of the same in the name of the Company. Office Premises at City Centre, Unit No. D402, DC- Block, Salt Lake, Kolkata 700064 74.63 Lakhs Trade City Real Estate (P) Ltd No

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, original lease deeds of following immovable properties have been lodged with the bank for obtaining secured loans as per details given below:

Details of immovable assets Name of Bank or Financial Institution Available documents for verification Office Premises at 1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, 1st Floor, Kolkata 700001 HDFC Bank Ltd., Stephen House Branch, Kolkata Certified photocopies of such lease deeds.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in our opinion, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The Company does not hold any inventories as defined in Ind AS 2 Inventories. Accordingly,

reporting under clause 3(ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees during the year, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. As per records verified by us, in our opinion the monthly statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the company.

3) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of

the records of the Company, during the year the company has made investments in companies.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided loans or advances in the nature of loans and also not provided guarantee or security to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided any guarantees, security, loans or advances in the nature of loans or guarantee to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnership and other parties.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year the company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

5) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit procedure, the company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

6) The provisions of section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013 with regard to maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the Company.

7) (a) The company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory

dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues as may be applicable to it from time to time.

Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Name of the statute Nature of Dues Amount ( Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks, if any Income Tax Act, 1961 T.D.S. 0.01 F.Y. 2012-13 and F.Y. 2020-21 Refer Note 54(ii)(b) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 54(ii)(b) of the standalone financial statements Income Tax Act, 1961 T.D.S. 0.37 F.Y. 2007-08 to F.Y. 2010-11, F.Y. 2012- 13, F.Y. 2013- 14, F.Y. 2017-18, F.Y. 2021-22 to F.Y. 2023-24 Refer Note 54(ii)(a) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 54(ii)(a) of the standalone financial statements 0.02 F.Y. 2012-13, F.Y. 2013-14, F.Y. 2018-19 and F.Y. 2020-21 Refer Note 54(ii)(c) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 54(ii)(c) of the standalone financial statements Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 92.06 A.Y. 2016-17 Refer Note 54(ii)(d) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 54(ii)(d) of the standalone financial statements 2.54 A.Y. 2023-24 Refer Note 54(ii)(e) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 54(ii)(e) of the standalone financial statements 0.01 A.Y. 2014-15 Refer Note 53(ii)(f) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(f) of the standalone financial statements 0.28 A.Y. 2006-07 Refer Note 53(ii)(g) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(g) of the standalone financial statements 3.18 A.Y. 2007-08 Refer Note 53(ii)(h) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(h) of the standalone financial statements 0.15 A.Y. 2012-13 Refer Note 53(ii)(i) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(i) of the standalone financial statements 5.89 A.Y. 2013-14 Refer Note 53(ii)(j) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(j) of the standalone financial statements 9.44 A.Y. 2010-11 Refer Note 53(ii)(k) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(k) of the standalone financial statements 0.40 A.Y. 2009-10 Refer Note 53(ii)(l) of the standalone financial statements Refer Note 53(ii)(l) of the standalone financial statements

8) According to the information and explanations given to us, there was no transaction found unrecorded in

the books of accounts of the company which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the

year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) (a) According to the information and explanations and as verified from books of accounts the company

has not defaulted in repayment of loans or interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given so us the company has utilised the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) The Company did not have any joint venture during the year. According to the information and explanations give to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiary or associate.

(f) The Company did not have any joint venture during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures applied by us, we report that the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiary or associate companies.

10) (a) According to the records of the company, the company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial

Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

11) (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the company, carried out in

accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the company, noticed or reported during the year, nor we have been informed of such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge and information with us, there is no instance of fraud reportable under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act required to be file in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As per information and explanations given by management and/or audit committee there were no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year.

12) In our opinion and to the best of our information & explanations provided by the management, the company is not a nidhi company. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system

commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

15) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

16) (a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act,

1934.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no CIC in the Group.

17) The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) Due to applicable provisions under Companies Act, 2013 for rotation of auditors, statutory auditor of the company has mandatorily resigned and we have adequately considered the views expressed by the previous auditor in their communication.

19) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisations of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

20) (a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Accordingly,

reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects in accordance with the requirements of CSR guidelines and hence, reporting under paragraph 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

21) As the Company is also preparing its consolidated financial statement, reporting under paragraph 3 (xxi) is given in the consolidated audit report.

For Patni & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm R egn. No. 320304E)

A. Rajgaria (Partner) Membership No. 300004 UDIN: 24300004BKDVHA6462

Place: 1, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700001 Dated: The 30th day of May 2024

Annexure "B" to the Standalone Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Lohia Securities Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and

For Patni & Co. Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No. 320304E)

A. Rajgaria (Partner) Membership No. 300004 UDIN: 24300004BKDVHA6462

Place: 1, India Exchange Place, Kolkata - 700001 Dated: The 30th day of May 2024

directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.