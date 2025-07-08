iifl-logo
Lohia Securities Ltd Share Price Live

195
(0.59%)
Jul 21, 2023|03:27:02 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open184.25
  • Day's High197.7
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close193.85
  • Day's Low184.25
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.21
  • P/E0.24
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value221.22
  • EPS814.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)97.11
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lohia Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

184.25

Prev. Close

193.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.21

Day's High

197.7

Day's Low

184.25

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

221.22

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

97.11

P/E

0.24

EPS

814.42

Divi. Yield

0

Lohia Securities Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Lohia Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lohia Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:15 AM
Sep-2023Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.20%

Non-Promoter- 25.79%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lohia Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.99

4.99

4.99

4.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

105.19

80.37

56.24

42.96

Net Worth

110.18

85.36

61.23

47.95

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-8.59

27.56

-12.7

14.37

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

405.74

243.83

299.9

132.89

75.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

405.74

243.83

299.9

132.89

75.43

Other Operating Income

0

0.14

0.05

0.03

0.44

Other Income

0

0.08

0.1

0

0.01

Lohia Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

919.9

39.6355,148.99-8.150.54817.54118.71

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,474.55

45.0226,912.227.472.85217.72531.83

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,692.55

20.0524,379.9180.261.781,031.35618.26

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,648.4

70.0610,966.1536.270.09242.53126.77

IIFL Capital Services Ltd

IIFLCAPS

335.95

17.2710,413.8166.070.89387.5671.6

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lohia Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Hari Kishan Lohia

Whole-time Director

MAHESH KUMAR BAJAJ

Independent Director

Vineet Goenka

Independent Director

Sameer Bajaj

Whole-time Director

RAJESH KUMAR BAJAJ

Whole-time Director

Sudheer Kumar Jain

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Narendra Kumar Rai

Independent Director

Sarita Ojha

Independent Director

Ashish Kumar Gupta

Whole Time Director

Ankit Lohia

Independent Director

Shri Jitesh Agarwal

Independent Director

Prakash Chand Baid

Registered Office

4 Biplabi Trailokya Maharaj Sa,

5th Floor (Brabourne Road),

West Bengal - 700001

Tel: 91-033-4002 6600/6700

Website: http://www.lohiasecurities.com

Email: info@lohiasecurities.com

Registrar Office

D-511 Bagree Market,

5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,

Kolkata - 700001

Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271

Website: www.nichetechpl.com

Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com

Summary

Incorporated on January 6, 1995 as Lohia Securities Private Limited, its name was subsequently changed to Lohia Securities Ltd. The Company is one of the leading stock broker and depository participan...
Reports by Lohia Securities Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Lohia Securities Ltd share price today?

The Lohia Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lohia Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lohia Securities Ltd is ₹97.11 Cr. as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lohia Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lohia Securities Ltd is 0.24 and 0.88 as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lohia Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lohia Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lohia Securities Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Jul ‘23

What is the CAGR of Lohia Securities Ltd?

Lohia Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.26%, 3 Years at 72.48%, 1 Year at 45.52%, 6 Month at 10.11%, 3 Month at -23.42% and 1 Month at -4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lohia Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lohia Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.20 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.80 %

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

