SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹184.25
Prev. Close₹193.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.21
Day's High₹197.7
Day's Low₹184.25
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹221.22
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)97.11
P/E0.24
EPS814.42
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.19
80.37
56.24
42.96
Net Worth
110.18
85.36
61.23
47.95
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.59
27.56
-12.7
14.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
405.74
243.83
299.9
132.89
75.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
405.74
243.83
299.9
132.89
75.43
Other Operating Income
0
0.14
0.05
0.03
0.44
Other Income
0
0.08
0.1
0
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
919.9
|39.63
|55,148.99
|-8.15
|0.54
|817.54
|118.71
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,474.55
|45.02
|26,912.2
|27.47
|2.85
|217.72
|531.83
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,692.55
|20.05
|24,379.9
|180.26
|1.78
|1,031.35
|618.26
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,648.4
|70.06
|10,966.15
|36.27
|0.09
|242.53
|126.77
IIFL Capital Services Ltd
IIFLCAPS
335.95
|17.27
|10,413.81
|66.07
|0.89
|387.56
|71.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Hari Kishan Lohia
Whole-time Director
MAHESH KUMAR BAJAJ
Independent Director
Vineet Goenka
Independent Director
Sameer Bajaj
Whole-time Director
RAJESH KUMAR BAJAJ
Whole-time Director
Sudheer Kumar Jain
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Narendra Kumar Rai
Independent Director
Sarita Ojha
Independent Director
Ashish Kumar Gupta
Whole Time Director
Ankit Lohia
Independent Director
Shri Jitesh Agarwal
Independent Director
Prakash Chand Baid
4 Biplabi Trailokya Maharaj Sa,
5th Floor (Brabourne Road),
West Bengal - 700001
Tel: 91-033-4002 6600/6700
Website: http://www.lohiasecurities.com
Email: info@lohiasecurities.com
D-511 Bagree Market,
5th Floor, 71 B R B Basu Road,
Kolkata - 700001
Tel: 91-033-22357270/7271
Website: www.nichetechpl.com
Email: nichetechpl@nichetechpl.com
Summary
Incorporated on January 6, 1995 as Lohia Securities Private Limited, its name was subsequently changed to Lohia Securities Ltd. The Company is one of the leading stock broker and depository participan...
