Lohia Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-8.59
27.56
-12.7
14.37
Other operating items
Operating
-8.59
27.56
-12.7
14.37
Capital expenditure
0.26
0.5
0.05
0.2
Free cash flow
-8.33
28.06
-12.65
14.58
Equity raised
77.53
63.96
57.05
52.32
Investing
1.04
0.01
0
0.85
Financing
2.25
18.68
-14.86
14.67
Dividends paid
0
0
0.09
0
Net in cash
72.49
110.72
29.64
82.43
