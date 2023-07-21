Lohia Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.99
4.99
4.99
4.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
105.19
80.37
56.24
42.96
Net Worth
110.18
85.36
61.23
47.95
Minority Interest
Debt
49.83
46.51
22.71
6.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.01
0.34
0.18
0.02
Total Liabilities
160.02
132.21
84.12
53.99
Fixed Assets
6.7
6.87
6.48
0.81
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.8
3.74
3.74
13.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.16
0.08
0.22
0.1
Networking Capital
99.9
79.9
48.25
18.85
Inventories
12.75
7.89
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
82.61
58.74
29.08
10.05
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
11.98
16.71
24
11.02
Sundry Creditors
-2.12
-0.4
-0.48
-0.44
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-5.32
-3.04
-4.35
-1.78
Cash
49.47
41.61
25.42
20.76
Total Assets
160.03
132.2
84.11
54
