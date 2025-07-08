Lohia Securities Ltd Summary

Incorporated on January 6, 1995 as Lohia Securities Private Limited, its name was subsequently changed to Lohia Securities Ltd. The Company is one of the leading stock broker and depository participants of Eastern India. The Company is a member of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE), BSE Ltd., Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (MSEI), Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited and Depository Participants of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). It is an active participant in cash market, equity derivative, currency derivative and Interest rate future and debt market through NSE; cash market, equity derivative, currency derivative and Interest rate future and debt market through BSE; and currency derivative and Interest rate future through MSEI. It has membership of commodity derivative segment of NSE and BSE. It offers financial services such as broking for equity, derivatives and currency future, custody accounts, financial product distribution etc.The Company has already commenced its trading in the derivative segment of Futures and Options market of NSE.During the year 2000-2001 the company started its own depository segment in a full fledged manner after obtaining registration from National Securities Depository Ltd. as well as Central Depository Services(India) Ltd.The Company opened up its new Branch Office in Pune in Maharashtra which started full -fledged operations since the month of June, 2003. Further, it opened a prestigious office of about 8000 square feet at Kolkata with effect from April 2007 for which major expansion on capital accounts were made. s. Another branch office was started at New Delhi during the year 2007.During the year 2007-08, a New Company, Trade City Securities Private Limited was floated as its 100% subsidiary company. The said Subsidiary became operational in 2008. In FY 2022-23, the Scheme of Merger by Absorption of Trade City Commodities Private Limited, Trade City Securities Private Limited and Trade City Real Estate Private Limited with the Company implemented became effective from 29th November, 2022. As a result, the entire assets and liabilities of the said Transferor Companies got transferred to the Company effective from the said Date.