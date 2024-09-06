To,

The Members of M Lakhamsi Industries Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 40th Directors Report on the Business and Operations of the Company together with the Audited Financial Statements of Accounts and the Auditors Report for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL PERFORMANANCE

( InLakhs)

Particulars Financial Year 2023-2024 Financial Year 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 10477.71 11608.10 Other Income 77.04 270.93 Total Revenue 10554.76 11879.03 Cost of Material Consumed Purchase of Stock-in-Trade - - Change in Inventories of finished goods, stock-in trade and work in progress (271.98) 604.71 Employee Benefit Expenses 39.91 39.75 Finance Cost 105.55 95.73 Depreciation and Amortization Expenses 6.02 5.82 Other Expenses 90.95 85.92 Total Expenses 10459.12 11781.10 Profit/ (loss) before tax 95.64 97.93 Tax Expenses 24.55 (24.74) Profit for the year 71.09 73.19 Earning Per Share (Basic) 1.19 1.23 Earning Per Share (Diluted) 1.19 1.23

2. (A) STATE OF COMPANY AFFAIRS AND REVIEW OF OPERATIONS: State of Company Affairs:-

The company is engaged in the business of buying, selling, import, export, market, develop, distribute, trade or otherwise engage or deal in all types of oilseeds, pulses, spices, Oilseeds, Pulses, Spices, Oils, edible and nonedible Oils, grains, vegetables, herbs, pickles and other items derived from agricultural, farming or relevant activities.

Review of Operations:-

The revenue from operations decreased during current financial year 2023-24. The revenue generated from o perations amounted to 10477.72 Lakhs in F.Y. 2023-24 as compared to F.Y. 2022-23 in which revenue generated was amounted to 11608.10Lakhs.

Profit before taxation decreased from 97.93 Lakhs in F.Y. 2022-23 to 95.64 Lakhs in F.Y. 2023-24. The management of the Company is putting their best efforts to improve the performance of the Company.

B) CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT

During the period under review, no change has been occurred in the Management of the Company.

3. SHARE CAPITAL

Authorized Share Capital of the Company stood at INR 7,00,00,000/- (Indian Rupees Seven Crores Only) divided into 70,00,000 (Seventy Lacs) Equity Shares of INR 10/- each (Indian Rupees Ten each).

Consequently, the paid-up capital stood at INR 5,96,56,870/- (Indian Rupees Five Crores Ninety-Six Lacs Fifty Six Eight Hundred Seventy Thousand Only) divided into 59,65,687 (Fifty-Nine Lacs Thirty-Six Thousand) Equity Shares of INR 10/- (Indian Rupees Ten Only) each.

4. DEPOSITS:

During the year under review, your Company has not accepted any deposits, falling within the meaning of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

5. DIVIDEND:

The Board of your Company is pleased to recommend a final dividend of Rs. 0.10 (Ten Paisa Only), {i.e., 1%} per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 each on Friday, 6th September, 2024. The proposed Dividend, subject to approval of Shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, will be paid to members within the period stipulated by the applicable Companies Act. The dividend would be payable to all Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as on the Book Closure Date. The Register of Members and Share Transfer books shall remain closed from Sunday, 22th September, 2024 to Saturday, 28th September, 2024 (both day inclusive).

6. TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

As per the provisions of Section 125(2) of the Companies Act, 2013, there was no unclaimed dividend amount in the books. Hence, the Company has not transferred any such amount to Investor Education and Protection Fund.

7. AMOUNTS, IF ANY, WHICH IT PROPOSES TO CARRY TO ANY RESERVES:

The Board of Directors have not proposed to transfer any amount to General Reserves of the Company.

8. REVISION OF FINANCIAL STATEMENT, IF ANY:

There was no revision in the financial statements of the Company.

9. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL: Board of Directors

As on date of this report, the composition of the Board and Key Managerial Personnel is as below:

DIN No / PAN Name of Director Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation 02045968 Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla Managing Director 27/07/2021 NA 00429203 Nilesh Damjibhai Vira Director 08/04/2021 NA 01943285 Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Director 27/07/2021 NA 02823232 Smita Mayur Parekh Independent Director 27/07/2021 NA 09267303 Kunaal Yoddha Independent Director 30/08/2021 NA

Key Managerial Personnel

Ms. Pooja having Membership No. A54271 is Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 18th May, 2021.

Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla is CFO of the Company with effect from 27th July, 2021.

10. NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the Financial Year under review, 09(Nine) meetings of the Board of Directors were held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 26th May, 2023;

2. 04th July, 2023;

3. 10th August, 2023;

4. 25th August, 2023;

5. 08th November, 2023;

6. 02nd December,2023

7. 09th January,2024

8. 12th February, 2024

9. 15th March, 2024

The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Companies Act, 2013.

S.No. Name of Director Designation No. of Board Meeting eligible to attend No. of Meetings attended No. of Meeting in which absent 1 Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla Managing Director 9 9 - 2 Nilesh Dhamjibhai Vira Director 9 9 - 3 Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Director 9 9 - 4 Smita Mayur Parekh Independent Director 9 9 - 5 Kunaal Yoddha Independent Director 9 9 -

11. SEPARATE MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS.

Independent Directors of the Company held their Separate meeting under Regulation 25(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and Schedule IV of Companies Act, 2013 on Wednesday,20th March, 2024 at the registered office of the Company at 505 Churchgate Chambers, 5 New Marine Lines, Mumbai City, Maharashtra - 400020, India, to evaluate their performance.

12.MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING FINANCIAL

POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There were no material changes occurred during the period under review.

13. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE U/S 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

The particulars of loans, guarantees and investment wherever required, have been disclosed in the financial statement, which also form part of this report.

14. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND THEIR ADEQUACY: -

According to Section 134(5) (e) of the Companies Act, 2013, the term “Internal Financial Control (IFC)” means the policies and procedures adopted by the Company for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the companys policies, safeguarding of its assets, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial information. The company has a well-placed, proper and adequate Internal Financial Control System which ensures that all the assets are safeguarded and protected and that the transactions are authorized recorded and reported correctly. To further strengthen the internal control process, the company has developed the very comprehensive compliance management tool to drill down the responsibility of the compliance from the top management to executive level.

The compliance relating to Internal Financial controls have been duly certified by the statutory auditors.

15. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) :-

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, every company having Net Worth of Rupees Five Hundred Crore or More, or Turnover of Rupees One Thousand Crore or More or a Net Profit of Rupees Five Crore or More during any financial year shall constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the Board and shall formulate a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy. Therefore, Provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable on the Company and Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility Initiatives as provisions of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014.

16. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE: -

As per Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, compliance with the Corporate Governance provisions as specified in regulation 17 to 27 and clause (b) to (i) [and (t)] of sub-regulation (2) of regulation 46 and Para C, D, and E of Schedule V shall not apply to the company having Paid up Equity Share Capital not exceeding Rs. 10 Crore and Net Worth not exceeding Rs. 25 Crore, as on the last day of the previous financial year. The Company is covered under the exception given under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, therefore Company is not required to comply with the said provisions.

17. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN

EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: -

The particulars as prescribed under Sub-section (3) (m) of Section 134 of the companies act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are annexed herewith at ‘ANNEXUERE I to the Board Report.

18. DECLARATION BY AN INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR(S) AND RE-

APPOINTMENT, IF ANY: -

All Independent Directors of the Company have given declaration to the Company under Section 149(7) read with Schedule IV of the Companies Act, 2013, they meet the criteria of independence as provided in the Sub-section 6 of Section 149 of the Act and also under the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors of the Company possess necessary expertise, integrity and experience.

None of the Independent Director on the Board of the Company serve as an Independent Director in more than Seven (7) Listed Companies nor holds the position of Whole time Director in any Listed Company. Independent

Directors of the Company have been appointed in accordance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Act”) read with relevant rules.

19. BOARD EVALUATION:-

The Board of Directors has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, board committees and individual directors pursuant to the provisions of the Act and the corporate governance requirements as prescribed by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (“SEBI Listing Regulations”).

The performance of the board was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from all the directors on the basis of the criteria such as the board composition and structure, effectiveness of board processes, information and functioning, etc.

The performance of the committees was evaluated by the Board after seeking inputs from the committee members on the basis of the criteria such as the composition of committees, effectiveness of committee meetings, etc.

The Board and the Nomination and Remuneration Committee reviewed the performance of the individual directors on the basis of the criteria such as the contribution of the individual director to the Board and Committee meetings like preparedness on the issues to be discussed, meaningful and constructive contribution and inputs in meetings, etc. In addition, the chairman was also evaluated on the key aspects of his role.

In a separate meeting of independent directors, performance of non-independent directors, performance of the board as a whole and performance of the chairman was evaluated, taking into account the views of executive directors and non-executive directors. The same was discussed in the board meeting that followed the meeting of the independent directors, at which the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors was also discussed. Performance evaluation of independent directors was done by the entire board, excluding the independent director being evaluated.

20. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR: -

During the year Company has given remuneration to following Director of the Company in the ratio of 2:3 -SANJIV M. SAWLA : 9,00,000/- -MALLIKA S. SAWLA; 6,00,000/-

21. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD AND OTHER COMMITTEES: -

Currently, the Board has following committees: -

Audit Committee;

Nomination & Remuneration Committee;

Audit Committees:

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted/re-constituted in line with the provisions of Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable laws. The Audit Committee comprises of majority of the Independent Directors. All the members of the Committee have experience in financial matters. The Audit Committee is constituted in line to monitor and provide effective supervision of the managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures, with the highest level of transparency, integrity, and quality of Financial Reporting. The details of the composition of the committee are set out in the following table: -

S.No. Name Status Designation 1. Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Chairperson 2. Ms. Smita Mayur Parekh Independent Director Member 3. Mr. Kunaal Yoddha Independent Director Member

During the Year under review 04(Four) meetings of the Audit Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 26th May, 2023 2. 10th August, 2023 3. 08th November, 2023 4. 12th February, 2024

S.No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Audit Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Chairperson and Director 4 2. Ms. Smita Mayur Parekh Member and Independent Director 4 3. Mr. Kunal Yoddha Member and Independent Director 4

During the year, all recommendations of the audit committee were approved by the Board of Directors.

Nomination & Remuneration Committee:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted/reconstituted in line with the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends the appointment of Directors and remuneration of such Directors. The level and structure of appointment and remuneration of all Key Managerial personnel and Senior Management Personnel of the Company, as per the Remuneration Policy, is also overseen by this Committee.

Our Company has constituted a nomination and remuneration committee ("Nomination and Remuneration Committee"). The details of the composition of the Committee are set out in the following table:

S.No. Name Status Designation 1. Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Director & Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Member 2. Ms. Smita Mayur Parekh Independent Director Chairman 3. Mr. Kunaal Yoddha Independent Director Member

During the Financial Year under review 01 (One) meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were convened and held. The dates on which the said meetings were held:

1. 15th March, 2024

S.No. Name of the Members Designation No. of Nomination and Remuneration Committee Meetings attended during the year 1. Ms. Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Director and chief Financial Officer(CFO) 1 2. Ms. Smita Mayur Parekh Chairman and Independent Director 1 3. Mr. Kunal Yoddha Member and Independent Director 1

22. POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER

DETAILS :-

The Nomination & Remuneration Committee of Directors have approved a Policy for Selection, Appointment, Remuneration and determine Directors Independence of Directors which inter-alia requires that composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate Directors, KMP and senior management employees and the Directors appointed shall be of high integrity with relevant expertise and experience so as to have diverse Board and the Policy also lays down the positive attributes/criteria while recommending the candidature for the appointment as Director.

Nomination & Remuneration Policy is uploaded on the website of the Company i.e. at www.m.lakhamsi.com.

23. RISK MANAGEMENT: -

Pursuant to Section 134(3) (n) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has developed and implement the Risk Management Policy for the Company including identification therein of elements of risk, if any, which is in the opinion of the Board may threaten the existence of the Company. These are discussed at the meeting of the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors of the Company.

At present the Company has not identified any element of risk which may threaten the existence of the Company.

24. PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED

PARTIES :-

During the year under review, the Company has entered into related party transactions falling under sub section (1) of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013. Form for disclosure of particulars of contracts/arrangements as required under clause (h) of sub-section (3) of section 134 of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is provided in the Board Report in the form AOC- 2 as “ANNEXURE -II”.

25. NO FRAUDS REPORTED BY STATUTORY AUDITORS:-

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the Auditors have not reported any matter under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, therefore no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013.

26. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:-

During the year under review, the Company have a Subsidiary M/S LAKHAMSI FZE

Hence provisions of Section 129(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 relating to preparation of consolidated financial statements are applicable.

27. MECHANISM / WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

Pursuant to Section 177(9) and (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, the Company has formulated Whistle Blower Policy for vigil mechanism of Directors and employees to report to the management about the unethical behavior, fraud or violation of Companys code of conduct. The mechanism provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees and Directors who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee in exceptional cases. The policy of vigil mechanism is available on the Companys website at www.m.lakhamsi.com.

28. DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE

REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE: -

During the period under review, no material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

29. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT: -

Pursuant to the requirement under Section 134 (5) of the Companies Act, 2013, with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, it is hereby confirmed:

(a) That in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures; (b) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the company for the year review; a. That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities; (c) That the directors had prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 on a going concern basis; (d) That the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively and (e) That the directors had devised proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such system were adequate and operating effectively.

30.AUDITORS & AUDITORS REPORT: -

Statutory auditors

M/s TDK & Co. Chartered Accountants, Mumbai (FRN: 109804W) have been appointed as Statutory auditor

Cost auditor

Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act 2013, maintenance of cost accounts and requirement of cost audit is not applicable.

Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors appointed M/s. Vikas Verma & Associates, Company Secretaries, having its registered office at B-502, Statesman House, 148, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi 110001 as Secretarial Auditor for the year 2023-2024. The Report of the Secretarial Audit is annexed herewith as ‘ANNEXURE -III The said Secretarial Audit Report does not contain any qualification, reservations, adverse remarks and disclaimer.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to the provision of Section 138(1) of the companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 13 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and other applicable provisions of the act, the Board of Directors appointed M/s Rajen T. Gala & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 121577W)as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023 - 2024 in Board Meeting held on 15th March, 2024.

31. LISTING OF SECURITIES: -

The Company is listed on the BSE Limited and is regular in paying the annual listing fee to the stock exchange.

32. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS: -

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 118 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has complied with the applicable provisions of the Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and notified by Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

33. ANNUAL RETURN: -

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return is uploaded on website of the Company www.m.lakhamsi.com.

34. FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMMES: -

The Company familiarizes its Independent Directors on their appointment as such on the Board with the Company, their roles, rights, responsibilities in the Company, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, etc. through familiarization programme. The Company also conducts orientation programme upon induction of new Directors, as well as other initiatives to update the Directors on a continuing basis. The familiarization programme for Independent Directors is disclosed on the Companys website www.m.lakhamsi.com.

35. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT: -

The Managements Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under regulation 34 (3) and Part B of schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015 is annexed to this Annual Report as ‘ANNEXURE-IV”.

36. CODE OF CONDUCT: -

Commitment to ethical professional conduct is a must for every employee, including Board Members and Senior Management Personnel of the Company. The Code is intended to serve as a basis for ethical decision-making in conduct of professional work. The Code of Conduct enjoins that each individual in the organization must know and respect existing laws, accept and provide appropriate professional views, and be upright in his conduct and observe corporate discipline. The duties of Directors including duties as an Independent Director as laid down in the Companies Act, 2013 also forms part of the Code of Conduct. All Board Members and Senior Management Personnel affirm compliance with the Code of Conduct annually.

37. INFORMATION REQUIRED UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013:

The Company has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment at the workplace and towards this end, has adopted a policy in line with the provisions of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and the Rules there under. The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 which redresses complaints received on sexual harassment. During the financial year under review, the Company has not received any complaints of sexual harassment from any of the women employees of the Company.

38. STATEMENT ON OTHER COMPLIANCES

Your Directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions on these items during the year under review: a. Details relating to deposits covered under Chapter V of the Act. b. Issue of equity shares with differential voting rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise; c. Issue of shares (including sweat equity shares) to employees of the Company. d. Neither the Managing Director nor any of the Whole-time Directors of the Company receive any remuneration or commission.;

39.BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT (BRR)

Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) vide circular CIR/CFD/DIL/8/2012 dated August 13, 2012 has mandated the inclusion of BRR as part of the Annual Report for the top 100 listed entities. In view of the requirements specified, the company is not mandated for the providing the BRR and hence do not form part of this Report.

40. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, no employee has drawn remuneration in excess of the limit set out in the said rules. ‘ANNEXURE-V

41. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER

THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016

As there is no application made or pending under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, so there is no requirement to give details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

42.WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR & CFO AND FINANCE MANAGER CERTIFICATION

As required under Regulation 17(8) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Whole Time Director & CFO and Finance Managers Certification is at

‘ANNEXURE-VI.

43.DETAILS OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT

During the period under review There has been no one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The Directors wish to convey their appreciation to all of the Companys employees for their contribution towards the Companys performance. The Directors would also like to thank the shareholders, employee unions, customers, dealers, suppliers, bankers, governments and all other business associates for their continuous support to the Company and their confidence in its management.

For & on behalf of the Board M Lakhamsi Industries Limited

Sd/- Sd/- Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla Mallika Sanjiv Sawla Managing Director Director and CFO DIN: 02045968 DIN: 01943285