Trading
Open₹4.66
Prev. Close₹4.44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹4.66
Day's Low₹4.66
52 Week's High₹4.66
52 Week's Low₹1.21
Book Value₹13.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.78
P/E3.67
EPS1.27
Divi. Yield2.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.94
0.85
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
1.1
5.5
-0.34
Net Worth
7.69
7.04
6.35
-0.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.4
-0.39
-0.03
-0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
111.11
116.08
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
111.11
116.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.77
2.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Nilesh Damjibhai Vira
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja
Director & CFO
Mallika Sanjiv Sawla
Independent Director
Kunaal Yoddha
Managing Director
Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla
Independent Director
Smita Mayur Parekh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd
Summary
M Lakhamsi Industries Limited, erstwhile known as Specular Marketing & Financing Limited was incorporated on January 05, 1985. Pursuant to Business Succession Agreement and change in Object Clause of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from Specular Marketing and Financing Limited to M Lakhamsi Industries Limited effective from 25th August 2021.The Company is Manufacturer, Exporter, Trader of Oil Seeds, Pulses and Oil having unit at Rajkot and Mumbai - India. Initially, the Company was established with the object of carrying on the business of marketing, financing and investment activities, In 2021-22, through the Open Offer procedure, Mr. Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla and Mr. Mulchand Lakhamsi Sawla acquired upto 2,20,480 Equity Shares of the Company by entering into a Business Succession Agreement and became the Promoters of the Company.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 08th April, 2021 have inter alia approved Issue of shares, in one or more tranches, up to 6,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 90/-fully paid-up on Preferential Allotment basis to the Promoters and Non Promoters by virtue of Business Succession Agreement. Pursuant to the Business Succession Agreement with M/s M. Lakhamsi and Co., the Board has considered that Main Object Clause of the Company needs to be changed to reflect true nature of business. Accordingly the Main Objects were amended to carry the businessesof Exports of sesame seeds, castor oil and seeds, peanut
Read More
The M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.66 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is ₹2.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is 3.67 and 0.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹4.66 as of 03 Jan ‘25
M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 285.12%, 6 Month at 13.52%, 3 Month at 21.35% and 1 Month at 15.63%.
