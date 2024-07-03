iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Share Price

4.66
(4.95%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.66
  • Day's High4.66
  • 52 Wk High4.66
  • Prev. Close4.44
  • Day's Low4.66
  • 52 Wk Low 1.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E3.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.48
  • EPS1.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.78
  • Div. Yield2.15
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

4.66

Prev. Close

4.44

Turnover(Lac.)

0.09

Day's High

4.66

Day's Low

4.66

52 Week's High

4.66

52 Week's Low

1.21

Book Value

13.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.78

P/E

3.67

EPS

1.27

Divi. Yield

2.15

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Corporate Action

5 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 20 Sep, 2024

arrow

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Jan-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.06%

Foreign: 0.05%

Indian: 74.55%

Non-Promoter- 25.38%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.38%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.94

0.85

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

1.1

5.5

-0.34

Net Worth

7.69

7.04

6.35

-0.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.4

-0.39

-0.03

-0.04

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

111.11

116.08

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

111.11

116.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.77

2.71

View Annually Results

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Nilesh Damjibhai Vira

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja

Director & CFO

Mallika Sanjiv Sawla

Independent Director

Kunaal Yoddha

Managing Director

Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla

Independent Director

Smita Mayur Parekh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd

Summary

M Lakhamsi Industries Limited, erstwhile known as Specular Marketing & Financing Limited was incorporated on January 05, 1985. Pursuant to Business Succession Agreement and change in Object Clause of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from Specular Marketing and Financing Limited to M Lakhamsi Industries Limited effective from 25th August 2021.The Company is Manufacturer, Exporter, Trader of Oil Seeds, Pulses and Oil having unit at Rajkot and Mumbai - India. Initially, the Company was established with the object of carrying on the business of marketing, financing and investment activities, In 2021-22, through the Open Offer procedure, Mr. Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla and Mr. Mulchand Lakhamsi Sawla acquired upto 2,20,480 Equity Shares of the Company by entering into a Business Succession Agreement and became the Promoters of the Company.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 08th April, 2021 have inter alia approved Issue of shares, in one or more tranches, up to 6,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 90/-fully paid-up on Preferential Allotment basis to the Promoters and Non Promoters by virtue of Business Succession Agreement. Pursuant to the Business Succession Agreement with M/s M. Lakhamsi and Co., the Board has considered that Main Object Clause of the Company needs to be changed to reflect true nature of business. Accordingly the Main Objects were amended to carry the businessesof Exports of sesame seeds, castor oil and seeds, peanut
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd share price today?

The M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.66 today.

What is the Market Cap of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is ₹2.78 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is 3.67 and 0.35 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is ₹1.21 and ₹4.66 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd?

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 285.12%, 6 Month at 13.52%, 3 Month at 21.35% and 1 Month at 15.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.38 %

QUICKLINKS FOR M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.