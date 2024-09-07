AGM 28/09/2024 Notice of the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company for Financial Year 2023-24 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/09/2024) With reference to the above captioned subject, attached herewith is the outcome of 40th AGM of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.09.2024) Disclosure of Voting Result- 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)