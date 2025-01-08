M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.97
5.94
0.85
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.72
1.1
5.5
-0.34
Net Worth
7.69
7.04
6.35
-0.09
Minority Interest
Debt
21.45
9.46
12.53
0.18
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
29.14
16.5
18.88
0.09
Fixed Assets
0.15
0.19
0.24
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2.38
2.15
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.11
0.11
0.11
0
Networking Capital
26.15
13.76
18.14
0.08
Inventories
10.24
7.52
13.57
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
30.07
12.31
0.77
0.09
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
9.71
5.63
8.38
0.5
Sundry Creditors
-22.54
-10.86
-3.96
-0.01
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.33
-0.84
-0.62
-0.5
Cash
0.36
0.29
0.41
0
Total Assets
29.15
16.5
18.9
0.08
