M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

5.13
(4.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.97

5.94

0.85

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.72

1.1

5.5

-0.34

Net Worth

7.69

7.04

6.35

-0.09

Minority Interest

Debt

21.45

9.46

12.53

0.18

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

29.14

16.5

18.88

0.09

Fixed Assets

0.15

0.19

0.24

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

2.38

2.15

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.11

0.11

0.11

0

Networking Capital

26.15

13.76

18.14

0.08

Inventories

10.24

7.52

13.57

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

30.07

12.31

0.77

0.09

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

9.71

5.63

8.38

0.5

Sundry Creditors

-22.54

-10.86

-3.96

-0.01

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.33

-0.84

-0.62

-0.5

Cash

0.36

0.29

0.41

0

Total Assets

29.15

16.5

18.9

0.08

M Lakhamsi Ind : related Articles

No Record Found

