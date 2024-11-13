Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Consolidated and Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. Considered and Approved Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report there on; (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve for consideration of dividend Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015. Board of Director of the Company recommended the declaration of Final Dividend subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.09.2024)

Appointment of M/S Vikas Verma and Associate, Practicing Company Secretary Firm as Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1St Quarter Ended June 30 2024 of the Financial Year 2024-25 on Standalone and Consolidated basis. Outcome of Board Meeting for declaration of Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for quarter ended on 30/06/2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the above mentioned subject we are submitting herewith the Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 28th May2024. The Board Meeting to be held on 28/05/2024 has been revised to 30/05/2024 Dear Sir / Madam, With reference to the above captioned subject and pursuant to SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that, due to unavoidable circumstances, the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held on the 28th May, 2024 has been postponed and rescheduled to 30th May, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024) In Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of M Lakhamsi Industries Limited at their meeting held on today i.e. Thursday, 30th May, 2024, at the Registered Office of the Company situated at 505, Churchgate Chambers, 5 New Marine Lines, Mumbai City, Maharashtra - 400020, India has inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Today i.e. Friday, 15th March 2024 at 12:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company at 505, Churchgate Chambers, 5 New Marine Lines, Mumbai-400020 India, have considered and approved the appointment of M/s Rajen T. Gala & Co., Chartered Accountants (FRN: 121577W) as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBIIHO/CFDfCFD-PoD-1/P/CIRI2023/123 dated 13th July, 2023 and Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/PoD2/CIR/PI2023/120 dated 11th July. 2023 additional disclosures have been attached herewith as Annexure A. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:00 P.M. and concluded at 12:30 P.M With reference to the captioned subject above, we hereby submitting Outcome of Board Meeting for appointment of Internal Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24.

