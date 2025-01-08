M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Management Discussions

Your company has acquired a proprietor concern namely M/s. M. Lakhamsi and Co. in the exciting and high growth beverage space. M/s. M. Lakhamsi and Co. is engaged in the business of Exports of sesame seeds, castor oil and seeds, peanuts, safflower seeds, niger seeds, spices, wheat flour, rice, oil cakes, meals, Whole / Ground Spices, Seeds, Kernels, Oil Seeds, Pulses based products.

Risks, Concerns and Threats:

Same as above, and company is re-evaluating its business options.

Internal Control Systems and Their Adequacy:

The Company strongly believes that a robust internal control mechanism is a prerequisite to ensure that an organization functions ethically, complies with all legal and regulatory requirements and observes the generally accepted principles of good corporate governance. To enable this, the Company has established a strong internal control system for the Company, which is comprised of policies, guidelines and procedures to ensure the orderly and efficient financial and business conduct.

The Company has adopted strong internal control systems backed by constant reviews and up-gradation. Internal Audit, Statutory Audit by external agencies and the Audit Committee, look into the internal control aspects and further advice on the corrective measures as and when required.

Human Resource/Industrial Relations:

The Company values and appreciates the dedication and drive with which its employees have contributed towards improved performance during the year under review. The relations with workers and staff are cordial during the year under review. All issues pertaining to staff matters are resolved in harmonious and cordial manner.

Disclosure of accounting treatment:

Financial Statements are prepared as per Ind AS duly following the principles laid in the Ind AS. Management has not adopted any other standards other than the prescribed Accounting Standards in preparing the financial statements.

Outlook:

The Board of Directors and the Management of the Company are pursuing various available options to rehabilitate the Company and considering future business plans for the Company.

Cautionary Statement:

The statements in this section describe the Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations and predictions, which may be "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable laws and regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that could make difference to the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the Company operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other incidental factors.