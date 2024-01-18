|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|5 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|0.1
|1
|Final
|Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended 2023-2024; The Board has recommended the Final Dividend at the rate Rs. 0.10/- (Ten Paisa Only), (i.e., 1%) per equity share having face value of Rs. 10 (Rupees Ten) each.
