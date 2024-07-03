iifl-logo-icon 1
M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Company Summary

5.13
(4.91%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

M Lakhamsi Industries Ltd Summary

M Lakhamsi Industries Limited, erstwhile known as Specular Marketing & Financing Limited was incorporated on January 05, 1985. Pursuant to Business Succession Agreement and change in Object Clause of the Company, the name of the Company was changed from Specular Marketing and Financing Limited to M Lakhamsi Industries Limited effective from 25th August 2021.The Company is Manufacturer, Exporter, Trader of Oil Seeds, Pulses and Oil having unit at Rajkot and Mumbai - India. Initially, the Company was established with the object of carrying on the business of marketing, financing and investment activities, In 2021-22, through the Open Offer procedure, Mr. Sanjiv Mulchand Sawla and Mr. Mulchand Lakhamsi Sawla acquired upto 2,20,480 Equity Shares of the Company by entering into a Business Succession Agreement and became the Promoters of the Company.The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 08th April, 2021 have inter alia approved Issue of shares, in one or more tranches, up to 6,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs. 90/-fully paid-up on Preferential Allotment basis to the Promoters and Non Promoters by virtue of Business Succession Agreement. Pursuant to the Business Succession Agreement with M/s M. Lakhamsi and Co., the Board has considered that Main Object Clause of the Company needs to be changed to reflect true nature of business. Accordingly the Main Objects were amended to carry the businessesof Exports of sesame seeds, castor oil and seeds, peanuts, safflower seeds, niger seeds, spices, wheat flour, rice, oil cakes, meals, Whole / Ground Spices, Seeds, Kernels, Oil Seeds, Pulses etc.

