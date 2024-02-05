|Purpose
|1:4 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company, as per details given below:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAAGH ADVERTISING AND MARKETING SERVICES LIMITED (543624) RECORD DATE 05.02.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Re.1/- each for every 04 (Four) Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Stock Slit and Bonus from Date & Sett. No. 05/02/2024 DR-710/2023-2024 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE0KY201013 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 05/02/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.01.2024)
