Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd Share Price

35.29
(1.76%)
Jan 1, 2025|12:00:00 AM

  • Open35.29
  • Day's High35.29
  • 52 Wk High35.29
  • Prev. Close34.68
  • Day's Low35.29
  • 52 Wk Low 8.54
  • Turnover (lac)4.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value3.52
  • EPS0.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)794.07
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

35.29

Prev. Close

34.68

Turnover(Lac.)

4.41

Day's High

35.29

Day's Low

35.29

52 Week's High

35.29

52 Week's Low

8.54

Book Value

3.52

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

794.07

P/E

0

EPS

0.06

Divi. Yield

0

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd Corporate Action

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

20 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

Split

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

23 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 Sep, 2024

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:05 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.55%

Foreign: 9.55%

Indian: 0.27%

Non-Promoter- 90.17%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.5

3.28

1.76

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

56.74

8.43

0.61

1.85

Net Worth

79.24

11.71

2.37

1.86

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

48.55

20.03

21.8

24.55

52.61

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

48.55

20.03

21.8

24.55

52.61

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Ganesh Sundaram Gounder

Independent Director

Manoj Gopinath Nair

Independent Director

Mangal M. Dolas

Additional Executive Director

Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat

Managing Director

Akash Popat Pawar

Additional Executive Director

Anil Jaiswal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd

Summary

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 17, 2013 under the name Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Private Limited. The Company converted to Public Limited and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited on October 20, 2021 issued by ROC, Mumbai. The Company works on advertising and media agencies offering creative and media services, help grow the clients business . The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The strength is social media and digital marketing where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. It understand the various media available and use the right marketing mix of media and the right prices to achieve the clients media objectives. It develop digital brand strategies, communications, products and services that matter to target group of clients by novelty, brand authenticity quality for higher brand awareness, engagement, sales and loyalty. Their services include Print / Outdoor / Radio / Social Media and Media Planning / Buying and implementation. The data-driven advertising solutions help businesses achieve their marketing goals. Delivering campaigns that are optimized at every point of the campaign journey. By creating precise strategies and analytical metrics, it help brands reach the right audiences. Further, to cr
Company FAQs

What is the Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd share price today?

The Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.29 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is ₹794.07 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is 0 and 10.02 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is ₹8.54 and ₹35.29 as of 01 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd?

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.97%, 1 Year at 254.32%, 6 Month at 158.16%, 3 Month at 168.98% and 1 Month at 19.38%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.83 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.17 %

