SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹35.29
Prev. Close₹34.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.41
Day's High₹35.29
Day's Low₹35.29
52 Week's High₹35.29
52 Week's Low₹8.54
Book Value₹3.52
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)794.07
P/E0
EPS0.06
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.5
3.28
1.76
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
56.74
8.43
0.61
1.85
Net Worth
79.24
11.71
2.37
1.86
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
48.55
20.03
21.8
24.55
52.61
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
48.55
20.03
21.8
24.55
52.61
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Ganesh Sundaram Gounder
Independent Director
Manoj Gopinath Nair
Independent Director
Mangal M. Dolas
Additional Executive Director
Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat
Managing Director
Akash Popat Pawar
Additional Executive Director
Anil Jaiswal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd
Summary
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 17, 2013 under the name Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Private Limited. The Company converted to Public Limited and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited on October 20, 2021 issued by ROC, Mumbai. The Company works on advertising and media agencies offering creative and media services, help grow the clients business . The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The strength is social media and digital marketing where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. It understand the various media available and use the right marketing mix of media and the right prices to achieve the clients media objectives. It develop digital brand strategies, communications, products and services that matter to target group of clients by novelty, brand authenticity quality for higher brand awareness, engagement, sales and loyalty. Their services include Print / Outdoor / Radio / Social Media and Media Planning / Buying and implementation. The data-driven advertising solutions help businesses achieve their marketing goals. Delivering campaigns that are optimized at every point of the campaign journey. By creating precise strategies and analytical metrics, it help brands reach the right audiences. Further, to cr
The Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.29 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is ₹794.07 Cr. as of 01 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is 0 and 10.02 as of 01 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd is ₹8.54 and ₹35.29 as of 01 Jan ‘25
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 88.97%, 1 Year at 254.32%, 6 Month at 158.16%, 3 Month at 168.98% and 1 Month at 19.38%.
