Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd Summary

Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the Companies Act, 1956 on June 17, 2013 under the name Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Private Limited. The Company converted to Public Limited and consequent upon conversion, name of the Company changed to Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited on October 20, 2021 issued by ROC, Mumbai. The Company works on advertising and media agencies offering creative and media services, help grow the clients business . The Company offer designing, media and printing services. The strength is social media and digital marketing where it understand the clients marketing objective and use the correct media to achieve that objective. It understand the various media available and use the right marketing mix of media and the right prices to achieve the clients media objectives. It develop digital brand strategies, communications, products and services that matter to target group of clients by novelty, brand authenticity quality for higher brand awareness, engagement, sales and loyalty. Their services include Print / Outdoor / Radio / Social Media and Media Planning / Buying and implementation. The data-driven advertising solutions help businesses achieve their marketing goals. Delivering campaigns that are optimized at every point of the campaign journey. By creating precise strategies and analytical metrics, it help brands reach the right audiences. Further, to create a unique brand experience in the advertising space, it offer a dedicated account manager, industry insight, etc. Using data-driven decision-making & a distinctive approach helps them to deliver flawless campaigns.In 2018, the Company commenced social media advertising. Apart from this, its services include Media, Creative, Social Media Advertising and Other Services. On the contrary, it proceeded to buy media for their client.The Company held 87.64% of Equity shares of Zecrom Enterprises Private Limited, thereby making it a subsidiary Company of the Company in 2022. The Company launched an IPO of 15,20,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 9.12 crore in September, 2022.