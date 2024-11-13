|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|3 Dec 2024
|3 Dec 2024
|Outcome As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 Outcome of board meeting As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS per intimation As Per Attache outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 302 3rd Floor Kuber Complex Opp. Laxmi Industrial EstateNew Link Road Andheri (W) Mumbai Mumbai City MH 400053 IN inter alia to transact the following Matters. 1.To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and year ended 31st March 2024 2.To consider and approve the Auditor Report on the Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31 2024. 3.Any other business with permission of the Chairperson Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|28 Mar 2024
|23 Mar 2024
|Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To took on record Resignation of Managing Director of the Company Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (DIN: 08046769); 2. To consider and approve the proposal for appointment of Additional Director (Executive). To discussed and took on record Resignation of Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (DIN: 08046769) with effect from effective from 23.03.2024 from end of business hours.2.Approved the appointment of Mr. Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat (DIN: 10472243) as Additional Executive Director of the Company, subject to the shareholders consent and recommend the resolution to the approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting of the Company, brief profile of appointee director is attached as Annexure - A (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to the Stock Split (Sub-division) of face Value of Equity Shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 1/- per share. 2. To consider and approve allotment of 45002500 Equity Shares of Rs.1/- pursuant to bonus shares to the Shareholders entitled as on record date. 3. The Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares has been closed from January 31 2024 till the expiry of forty-eight (48) hours after the announcement of the outcome of this meeting. Board approved and transacted the following businesses: 1. The Board took on record the allotment of Equity Shares in the ratio of 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the members as on record date i.e. 05th February, 2024 pursuant to Sub-division. 2. Approved the allotment of 4,50,02,500 (Four Crores Fifty Lacs Two thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each as Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) Equity Shares for every 4 (Four) Equity Shares held to the eligible Shareholders as on record date ie. 05th February, 2024. The Bonus Shares Issued is post-sub division. Pursuant to the Allotment of Bonus Shares, The Paid up share of the company is Rs. 22,50,12,500 divided into 22,50,12,500 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each. As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.02.2024)
