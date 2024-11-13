Board Meeting 3 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Outcome As per attachment

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Notice of Board Meeting Scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 Outcome of board meeting As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS per intimation As Per Attache outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulation 2015 we are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Limited is scheduled to be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Office No. 302 3rd Floor Kuber Complex Opp. Laxmi Industrial EstateNew Link Road Andheri (W) Mumbai Mumbai City MH 400053 IN inter alia to transact the following Matters. 1.To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Half year and year ended 31st March 2024 2.To consider and approve the Auditor Report on the Financial Results for the Half year and year ended March 31 2024. 3.Any other business with permission of the Chairperson Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve adjournment of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. Monday 27th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 23 Mar 2024

Maagh Advertising And Marketing Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To took on record Resignation of Managing Director of the Company Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (DIN: 08046769); 2. To consider and approve the proposal for appointment of Additional Director (Executive). To discussed and took on record Resignation of Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla (DIN: 08046769) with effect from effective from 23.03.2024 from end of business hours.2.Approved the appointment of Mr. Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat (DIN: 10472243) as Additional Executive Director of the Company, subject to the shareholders consent and recommend the resolution to the approval of shareholders in their upcoming General Meeting of the Company, brief profile of appointee director is attached as Annexure - A (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024