To,

The Members,

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited

Your Directors take pleasure in presenting the 11th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together with Audited Financial Statement for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024.

> FINANCIAL SUMMARY OR HIGHLIGHTS/PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

The key highlights of the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements of your Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 as comparison with the previous financial year ended March 31, 2023 are summarized below:

Particulars Standalone Amount in Rs. Consolidated Amount in Rs. 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Revenue from Operations 25,36,13,907 9,19,17,282 48,55,39,000 20,03,47,201 Other Income 0 0 0 0 Total Revenue 25,36,13,907 9,19,17,282 48,55,39,000 20,03,47,201 Profit Before Interest, Tax & Depreciation 2,00,44,635 66,31,959 4,18,83,429 1,46,57,929 Less : Financial cost 0 0 0 0 Less: Depreciation 28,70,728 34,24,895 85,57,532 69,52,583 Profit before Tax 1,71,73,907 32,07,064 3,33,25,897 77,05,346 Less: Current Tax 45,07,513 10,43,284 74,53,679 24,78,478 Less: Deferred Tax Asset/(Liability) (2,14,000) (44,428) 9,56,618 (3,07,516) Profit after Tax 1,28,80,430 22,08,209 2,41,94,707 51,23,298

> DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the resources for business requirement, your Board of Directors do not recommend dividend for financial year 2023-2024.

> RESERVES

Your Directors do not propose to transfer any amount to General Reserves for the financial year 2023-2024.

> STATE OF COMPANYS AFFAIR DURING THE YEAR STANDALONE & CONSOLIDATED

During the year under review, the Company has generated the Standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 25,36,13,907/- (including other income) and earned net profit after tax Rs. 1,28,80,430/- in comparison to figures of the previous year of Rs. 9,19,17,282/- and Rs. 22,08,209/-respectively. The Standalone total revenue is Increase by Rs. 16,16,96,625/- as compared with last year as well as net profit after tax also Increase by Rs. 1,06,72,221/-as compared with last year.

During the year the Company has generated the Consolidated revenue from operations of Rs. 48,55,39,000/-(including other income) and earned net profit after tax Rs. 2,41,94,707/- in comparison to figures of the previous year of Rs. 20,03,47,201/- and Rs. 51,23,298/-respectively. The Consolidated total revenue is Increase by Rs. 28,51,91,799/-as compared with last year as well as net profit after tax also Increase by Rs. 1,90,71,409/-as compared with last year.

> CHANGE IN CAPITAL STRUCTURE

During the year under review, the company has Allotted 1, 47, 21,000 Equity Shares of face value Rs. 10/- at a price of Rs. 45/- (Rupees Forty-Five Only) per share (including premium of Rs. 35/- per share) on Preferential Basis to Non-promoters for consideration other than cash (share swap) to the members of MultiSpecialty Management Services Private Limited ("MSMSPL") to discharge the purchase consideration of Share acquisition.

Allotment of Equity Shares in the ratio of 10 (Ten) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten only) each held by the members as on record date subdivision of 1,80,01,000 Equity shares of the Company from Rs. 10/- each (Ten) to 18,00,10,000 Equity Shares of Re. 1/- each (Rupees One Only) as Face Value.

Allotment of 4,50,02,500 (Four Crores Fifty Lacs Two thousand Five Hundred) Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each as Bonus Shares in the ratio of 1 (One) Equity Shares for every 4 (Four) Equity Shares held to the eligible Shareholders as on record date ie. 05th February, 2024. The Bonus Shares Issued is post-sub division

As on 31st March, 2023 the Authorized and Paid of Share Capital of the Company is respectively 25,00,00,000 /-( Rupees Twenty Five Crores Only) and 22,50,12,500/-(Rupees Twenty Two Crore Fifty Lac Twelve Thousand Five hundred Only).

> EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The Extract of Annual Return as provided under Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and as prescribed in Form No. MGT- 9 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 is appended as ANNEXURE II to this Report.

> CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

> MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company between the end of the financial year and date of this report. There has been no change in the nature of business of the Company.

> BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

I. Board of Directors

As on March 31, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises of 5 (Five) Directors, out of which 3 (Three) are Non-Executive Independent Directors & 2 (Two) is Executive Directors. The constitution of the Board of the Company is in accordance with Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The details are as follows:

Name of Director Designation Date of Appointment Date of Resignation Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla Managing Director 01/11/2021 23/03/2024 Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Non-Executive Independent Director 23/12/2021 NA Manoj Gopinathan Nair Non-Executive Independent Director 08/04/2022 NA Mangal Milind Dolas Non-Executive Independent Director 14/06/2022 NA Mr. Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat Additional Executive director 28/03/2024 27/06/2024

During the Financial Year the following changes occurred in the composition of Board of Directors:

Name of Director Designation Date of Cessation Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla Managing Director 23/03/2024 Harshal Sambhaji Bhagwat Director 27/06/2024

On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors, none of the above directors are disqualified under Section 164 (2) of the Companies Act, 2013 and are also not debarred by SEBI or any other statutory authority for holding office of a Director.

II. Key Managerial Personnel

As per the provisions of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on March 31, 2024 were as under:

Name of KMP Designation Date of Appointment and Cessation Sachin Balanath Devade CFO Appointed w.e.f 23/12/2021 Nidhi Jaiswal Company Secretary Appointed w.e.f 01/04/2022

> NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

During the year under review, the Board of Directors duly met 7 (Seven) times, in respect of which meetings proper notice were given and the proceedings were properly recorded and signed in the minutes book maintained for the purpose.

Sr. No. Date of Board Meeting 1. 30/05/2024 2. 05/08/2023 3. 16/09/2023 4. 14/11/2023 5. 20/12/2023 6. 06/02/2024 7. 28/03/2024

> MEETING OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

During the year under review, 1(one) Independent Director Meeting was held on 29/03/2024 for the F. Y. 2023-24.

The object of Independent Meeting was to review the performance of Non- independent Director and the Board as a whole including the Chairperson of the Company. The Company assures to hold the Separate Meeting of Independent Director of the Company as earliest possible.

> EXTRA - ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review, there are following Extra-Ordinary General Meeting was held;

S.No Date of EGM Purpose 1. 27th January, 2024 1.Sub-Division/Split of Equity Shares of the Company from Face Value of Rs. 10/- Each To Face Value of Re. 1/- Each. 2. To Alter Memorandum of Association of the Company. 3. Issue of Bonus Shares.

> ANNUAL EVALUATION OF PEFORMANCE OF THE BOARD

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has carried out an annual evaluation of its own performance, the directors individually, as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The Company has devised a questionnaire to evaluate the performances of each of Executive and Independent Directors. Such questions are prepared considering the business of the Company and the Expectations that the Board have from each of the Directors. The evaluation framework for assessing the Performance of Directors comprises of the following key areas:

i. Attendance of Board Meetings and Committee Meetings;

ii. Quality of contribution to Board Deliberations;

iii. Strategic perspectives or inputs regarding future growth of the Company and its performance;

iv. Providing perspectives and feedback going beyond information provided by the management;

> NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The details of this Policy are given in ANNEXURE III to this Report.

> COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

The Board of Directors of your Company have formed various Committees, as per the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and as a part of the best corporate governance practices, the terms of reference and the constitution of those Committees is in compliance with the applicable laws.

The Equity Shares of the Company got listed on 13th October, 2022 on the S&P BSE SME platform of Bombay Stock Exchange. After Listing, In order to ensure focused attention on business and for better governance and accountability, the Board has constituted the following committees:

I. Audit Committee

II. Stakeholders Relationship Committee

III. Nomination and Remuneration Committee

I. AUDIT COMMITTEE

Committee Constitution is as follows:

The Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company is the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

*Due to resignation of Mr. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla Mrs. Mangal Milind Dolas was appointed as Member of Audit committee .

Note:

During the year under reference, Only 5 (Five) meetings of Audit Committee was held on dated,

30/05/2023,05/08/2023, 14/11/2023, 20/12/2023 and 28/03/2024 respectively.

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

a) Oversight of our Companys financial reporting process and the disclosure of its financial information to ensure that the financial statement is correct, sufficient and credible;

b) Recommendation for appointment, re-appointment and replacement, remuneration and terms of appointment of auditors of our Company;

c) Reviewing and monitoring the auditors independence and performance and the effectiveness of audit process;

d) Approval of payment to statutory auditors for any other services rendered by the statutory auditors;

e) Reviewing the financial statements with respect to its unlisted Subsidiary (ies), in particular investments made by such Subsidiary (ies);

f) Reviewing, with the management, the annual financial statements and auditors report thereon before submission to the board for approval, with particular reference to:

• Matters required to be included in the Directors Responsibility Statement to be included in the Boards report in terms of clause (c) of sub-section 3 of section 134 of the Companies Act, 2013;

• Changes, if any, in accounting policies and practices and reasons for the same;

• Accounting entries involving estimates based on the exercise of judgment by management;

• Significant adjustments made in the financial statements arising out of audit findings;

• Compliance with listing and other legal requirements relating to financial statements;

• Disclosure of any related party transactions; and

• Modified opinion(s) in the draft audit report.

Name of Director Designation Nature of Directorship 1. Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Chairman Non-Executive Independent Director 2. Manoj Gopinathan Nair Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3. Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla Member Managing Director (Resignation w.e.f. 23/03/2024) * 4. Mangal Milind Dolas Member Non-Executive Independent Director(Appoint w.e.f. 23/03/2024)

g) Reviewing, the quarterly financial statements with the management before submission to the Board for approval;

h) Reviewing, with the management, the statement of uses / application of funds raised through an issue (public issue, rights issue, preferential issue, etc.), the statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document / prospectus / notice and the report submitted by the monitoring agency monitoring the utilization of proceeds of a public or rights issue, and making appropriate recommendations to the Board to take up steps in this matter;

i) Approval or any subsequent modification of transactions of our Company with related parties;

j) Scrutiny of inter-corporate loans and investments;

k) Valuation of undertakings or assets of our Company, wherever it is necessary;

l) Evaluation of internal financial controls and risk management systems;

m) Monitoring the end use of funds raised through public offers and related matters;

n) Reviewing, with the management, performance of statutory and internal auditors, adequacy of the internal control systems;

o) Reviewing the adequacy of internal audit function, if any, including the structure of the internal audit department, staffing and seniority of the official heading the department, reporting structure coverage and frequency of internal audit;

p) Discussion with internal auditors of any significant findings and follow up thereon;

q) Reviewing the findings of any internal investigations by the internal auditors into matters where there is suspected fraud or irregularity or a failure of internal control systems of a material nature and reporting the matter to the Board;

r) Discussion with statutory auditors before the commencement of the audit, about the nature and scope of audit as well as post-audit discussion to ascertain any area of concern;

S) To look into the reasons for substantial defaults in the payment to the depositors, debenture holders, shareholders (in case of non-payment of declared dividends) and creditors;

T) To establish and review the functioning of the whistle blower mechanism;

u) Establishing and over viewing a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances;

v) Approval of appointment of the chief financial officer (i.e., the whole-time finance director or any other person heading the finance function or discharging that function) after assessing the qualifications, experience and background, etc. of the candidate;

w) Carrying out any other terms of reference as may be decided by the Board or specified/ provided under the Companies Act, 2013 or the SEBI Listing Regulations or by any other regulatory authority; and

x) Review of (1) management discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations; (2) statement of significant related party transactions (as defined by the audit committee), submitted by management; (3) management letters / letters of internal control weaknesses issued by the statutory auditors; (4) internal audit reports relating to internal control weaknesses; (5) the appointment, removal and terms of remuneration of the chief internal auditor shall be subject to review by the audit

committee; (6) statement of deviations including (a) quarterly statement of deviation(s) including report of monitoring agency, if applicable, submitted to stock exchange(s) in terms of Regulation 32(1) of the SEBI Listing Regulations; (b) annual statement of funds utilized for purposes other than those stated in the offer document/prospectus/notice in terms of Regulation 32(7) of the SEBI Listing Regulations.

II. STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE :

The Constitution of Stakeholders relationship Committee is as follows;

Name of Director Designation 1. Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Chairman 2. Manoj Gopinathan Nair Member 3. Mangal Milind Dolas Member

During the year, only 2 (One) meeting of Stakeholders Relationship Committee were held on dated,

30/05/2023 and 14/11/2023 respectively.

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

The terms of reference of the Stakeholders Relationship Committee include the following:

(a) Resolving the grievances of the security holders of the listed entity including complaints related to transfer/transmission of shares, non-receipt of annual report, non-receipt of declared dividends, issue of new/duplicate certificates, general meetings etc;

(b) Review of measures taken for effective exercise of voting rights by shareholders;

(c) Review of adherence to the service standards adopted by the listed entity in respect of various services being rendered by the Registrar & Share Transfer Agent;

(d) Review of the various measures and initiatives taken by the listed entity for reducing the quantum of unclaimed dividends and ensuring timely receipt of dividend warrants/annual reports/statutory notices by the shareholders of the company;

III. NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The Constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee is as follows;

Name of Director Designation 1. Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Chairman 2. Manoj Gopinathan Nair Member 3. Mangal Milind Dolas Member

During the year, 1 (One) Nomination and Remuneration Committee meeting were held on dated,

28/03/2024.

Terms & Scope of Work of Committee:

The terms of reference of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee are:

a) identify persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, recommend to the Board their appointment and removal and shall carry out evaluation of every directors performance;

b) Formulate the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a director and recommend to the Board a policy, relating to the remuneration for the directors, key managerial

personnel and other employees

c) While formulating the policy under (b) above, ensure that:

• The level and composition of remuneration is reasonable and sufficient to attract, retain and motivate directors of the quality required to run the Company successfully;

• Relationship of remuneration to performance is clear and meets appropriate performance benchmarks; and

• remuneration to directors, key managerial personnel and senior management involves a balance between fixed and incentive pay reflecting short and long-term performance objectives appropriate to the working of the company and its goals:

d) Such other functions / activities as may be assigned / delegated from time to time by the Board of Directors of the Company and/or pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, to the extent applicable from time to time to the Company.

e) Formulation of criteria for evaluation of performance of independent directors and the board of directors;

f) Devising a policy on diversity of board of directors;

g) identifying persons who are qualified to become directors and who may be appointed in senior management in accordance with the criteria laid down, and recommend to the board of directors their appointment and removal.

h) Whether to extend or continue the term of appointment of the independent director, on the basis of the report of performance evaluation of independent directors.

i) Recommend to the board, all remuneration, in whatever form, payable to senior management.

The Board has framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration their remuneration. The details of this Policy are given in ANNEXURE III to this Report.

> FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has practice of conducting familiarization Programme for Independent Directors of the Company.

Every new independent director of the Board attended an orientation program. To familiarize the new inductees with the strategy, operations and functions of our Company, the executive directors/senior managerial personnel make presentations to the inductees about the Companys strategy, operations, product and service offerings, markets, software delivery, organization structure, finance, human resources, technology, quality, facilities and risk management.

The Company has organized the following workshops for the benefit of Directors and Independent Directors:

(a) a program on how to review, verify and study the financial reports;

(b) a program on Corporate Governance;

(c) provisions under the Companies Act,2013;and

(d) SEBI Insider Trading Regulation, 2015.

Further, at the time of appointment of an independent director, the Company issues a formal letter of appointment outlining his/her role, functions, duties and responsibilities as a Director.

> DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 149, 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Schedule IV and other applicable provisions, if any, and the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, the Independent Directors are appointed for a term of 5 years and are not liable to retire by rotation.

Further, the Company has received the declarations from the Independent Directors confirming that they meet with the criteria of Independence as prescribed under the amended provisions of Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the same has been taken on the records of the Company in the Board meeting and Annual Report 2023-24 there has been no change in the circumstances affecting their status as Independent Directors of the Company.

During the year under review, the Non-Executive Directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than receiving the Sitting fees, Commission, if any, and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board / Committees of the Company.

> DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) read with Section 134(5) of the Act, on the basis of information placed before them, the Directors state that:

i. in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

ii. appropriate accounting policies have been selected and applied consistently, and the judgments and estimates that have been made are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the Loss of the Company for the said period;

iii. proper and sufficient care has been taken for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv. the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

v. the internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

vi. There is a proper system to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

> INSTANCES OF FRAUD, IF ANY REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

During the year under review, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any fraud under Section 143 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013.

> PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED INFORMATION

In terms of the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, a statement containing the

disclosures pertaining to remuneration and other details as required under the Act and the above Rules are The disclosures as specified under Rule 5(1) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. The percentage increase in remuneration of each Director, Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary during the financial year 2023- 2024, ratio of the remuneration of each Director to the median remuneration of the employees of the Company for the financial year 2023-2024 and the comparison of remuneration of each Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) against the performance of the Company are as under as Annexure IV.

> MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year under review, as stipulated under Regulation 34 of the (Listing Obligations Disclosures Requirements), Regulations, 2015 is presented in a separate section and forms part of the Annual Report of the Company. The details of this Report are given in ANNEXURE VI to this Report.

> PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, OR INVESTMENTS

The details of Loans given, Investments made and guarantees given and securities provided under the Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been provided in the notes to the Financial Statements.

> PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts / arrangements / transactions entered by the Company during the financial year with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and on an arms length basis. During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions. Accordingly, the disclosure of Related Party Transactions as required under Section 134(3) of the Companies Act in Form AOC-2 is not applicable. Attention of the members is drawn to the disclosures of transactions with the related parties is set out in Notes to Accounts forming part of the financial statement.

> RISKS MANAGEMENT AND AREA OF CONCERN

The Company has laid down a well-defined Risk Management Policy covering the risk mapping, trend analysis, risk exposure, potential impact and risk mitigation process. A detailed exercise is being carried out to identify, evaluate, manage and monitoring of both business and non- business risk. The Board periodically reviews the risks and suggests steps to be taken to control and mitigate the same through a properly defined framework.

Although, market conditions are likely to remain competitive, future success will depend upon offering improved products through technology innovation and productivity. The Company continues to invest in these areas.

The Company has the risk management and internal control framework in place commensurate with the size of the Company. However Company is trying to strengthen the same. The details of the risks faced by the Company and the mitigation thereof are discussed in detail in the Management Discussion and Analysis report that forms part of the Annual Report

> CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

During the year under review, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Rules, 2014, are not applicable to the Company.

> DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR

TRIBUNALS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators/Courts which would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

> DETAILS OF SUBSIDIARY/IOINT VENTURES/ASSOCIATE COMPANIES :

The Financial Statements of the subsidiary company and related information are available for inspection by the Members at the Registered Office of the Company during the business hours on all days except Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays up to the date of the Annual General Meeting (AGM) as required under Section 136 of the Companies Act, 2013. Further in line with the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in accordance with AS, Consolidated Financial Statement prepared by the Company includes financial information of its subsidiaries.

The Company will provide a copy of Annual Report and other documents of its subsidiary company on the request made by any Member, investor of the Company/ Subsidiary Companies. The Financial Statements of the Subsidiary Company have been kept for inspection by any Member at the Registered Office of the Company. The statements are also available on the website of the Company www.maaghadvertising.in .

> DEPOSITS

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 73 & 74 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules 2014, the Company has not invited/accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. However, the Company has not taken unsecured deposits from Directors and relatives of the Directors of the Company.

> INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM

Your Company has an internal financial control system commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. The Audit Committee has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. The Audit Committee has a process for timely check for compliance with the operating systems, accounting procedures and policies. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating action on continuing basis.

> STATUTORY AUDITOR

In terms of section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, M/s. Piyush Kothari and Associates, Chartered Accountants, Mumbai, (Firm Registration No.140711W) was appointed as the statutory auditors of the Company to hold office for one term of 5 years commencing from conclusion of the 9th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 13th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers made by M/s. Piyush Kothari and Associates, Chartered Accountants (FRN: 140711W), Statutory Auditors, in their Report on the accounts of the Company for the year under review. The observations made by them in their Report are self- explanatory and do not call for any further clarifications from the Board.

> SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 204 read with Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, Board of Directors of the

Company has appointed M/s. Brajesh Gupta & Co., Practicing Company Secretary; to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24. The Secretarial Audit Report in the prescribed Form No. MR-3 is attached as "Annexure I” and forms a part of this Report.

No Qualification / observation made by the Secretarial auditor in their report for the year ended 31st March, 2024:

> COST AUDITORS

During the year under review, the provisions of the Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, are not applicable to the Company. Hence, the company does not required to appoint the Cost Auditor.

> INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Company has robust internal audit system for assessment of audit findings and its mitigation. The Internal Audit function covers all the labs, inventory audit, stock takes, audit for project related accounts, corporate accounts etc.

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, and on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, M/s. Gupta Sajankar & Associates (FRN: 028289C), were appointed by the Board of Directors to conduct internal audit reviews of the Company and the Internal Auditor directly reports to the Audit Committee for functional matters.

The Audit Committee in its quarterly meetings reviews the internal audit and controls reports. The Companys internal controls are commensurate with the size and operations of the business. Continuous internal monitoring mechanism ensures timely identification and redressal of issues.

> POLICY/VIGIL MECHANISM/CODE OF CONDUCT

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy in line with the provisions of the Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013. This policy establishes a vigil mechanism for directors and employees to report their genuine concerns actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct. The said mechanism also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of the persons who use such mechanism and makes provision for direct access to the chairperson of the Audit Committee. We confirm that during the financial year 2023-24, no employee of the Company was denied access to the Audit Committee. The said Whistle Blower Policy is available on the website of the Company at www.maaghadvertising.in.

The Board of Directors has approved a Code of Conduct which is applicable to the Members of the Board and all employees in the course of day to day business operations of the company. The Company believes in "Zero Tolerance” against bribery, corruption and unethical dealings / behaviors of any form and the Board has laid down the directives to counter such acts. The Code has been posted on the Companys website www.maaghadvertising.in.

The Code lays down the standard procedure of business conduct which is expected to be followed by the Directors and the designated employees in their business dealings and in particular on matters relating to integrity in the work place, in business practices and in dealing with stakeholders. The Code gives guidance through examples on the expected behavior from an employee in a given situation and the reporting structure.

All the Board Members and the Senior Management personnel have confirmed compliance with the Code. All Management Staff were given appropriate training in this regard.

> DISCLOSURES UNDER SEXUAL HARASSMENTOF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION & REDRESSAL) ACT 2013

Your Company is committed to creating and maintaining an atmosphere in which employees can work together, without fear of sexual harassment, exploitation and intimidation. Accordingly the Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) was set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (Permanent, Contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year:

No. of Complaint received NIL

No. of Complaint disposed off NIL

> CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the Guideline and direction of the SEBI & Stock Exchange accordingly the company has been adhering to the directions and guideline, as required and if applicable on the Companies size and type (as per the Regulations and rules the Corporate Governance is not applicable on SME Listed Companies).

> POSTAL BALLOT

No Postal ballot was conducted by the company during the year 2023-24.

> PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Company has adopted a Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading with a view to regulate trading in securities by the Directors and designated employees of the Company. The Code requires preclearance for dealing in the Companys shares and prohibits the purchase or sale of Company shares by the Directors and the designated employees while in possession of unpublished price sensitive information in relation to the Company and during the period when the Trading Window is closed. The Board is responsible for implementation of the Code.

All Board of Directors and the designated employees have confirmed compliance with the Code.

> STATUTORY DISCLOSURES

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo pursuant to Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(3) of The Companies Accounts) Rules, 2014 is as follows:

A CONSERVATION OF ENERGY i) Steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Your Company accords highest priority to energy conservation and is committed for energy conservation measures including regular review of energy consumption and effective control on utilization of energy. The Company has designed its facilities keeping in view the objective of minimum energy loss. The Company has taken all steps to conserve Energy in the work places by educating and training the employees to conserve energy. The Company has installed invertors AC in areas which are operating extended hours. Energy saving LED lights are installed at various laboratories and collection centers. ii) Steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy The Company being in the service industry does not have any power generation units and did not produce/generate any renewable or conventional power iii) Capital investment on energy conservation equipment The Capital investment on energy conservation equipment is insignificant. B TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION i) Efforts made towards technology absorption The Company being in Service Sector has adopted all new technology in terms of new software and hardware and latest machinery with automated processes available in the current Techno-environment and commensurate to the size, scale and complexity of its operations. ii) Benefits derived from technology absorption Technology absorption has helped the Company to provide better and more accurate service to the Customers. iii) Details of Imported technology (last three years) - Details of technology imported Nil - Year of Import N.A. - Whether technology being fully absorbed N.A. - If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place and reasons thereof N.A. iv) Expenditure incurred on Research and development Nil C FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO in Lakhs) i) Foreign Exchange Nil inflow ii) Foreign Exchange Nil outflow

> DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016.

There are no application made during the financial year 2023-24 by or against the company and there are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

> DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF.

The company is not required to conduct the valuation by the bank and valuation done at the time of One time settlement during the period under review.

> LISTING FEES

The Equity Shares of the Company is listed on BSE (SME Platform) Limited and the Company has paid the applicable listing fees to the Stock Exchange till date.

> CEO/CFO CERTIFICATION

The Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer Certification as required under Regulation 17(8) read with Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015 not applicable on the Company as the Company is listed on the SME platform and the exemption is granted to the Companies listed on the SME platform under Regulation 15(2) of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 under Annexure VII of this report.

> SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and the Company complies with all the applicable provisions of the same during the year under review.

> ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation and sincere thanks to the State Governments, Government agencies, Banks & Financial Institutions, customers, shareholders, vendors and other related organizations, who through their continued support and co- operation have helped, as partners in your Companys progress. Your Directors, also acknowledge the hard work, dedication and Commitment of the employees.

For Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited

Sd/- Sd/- MANOJ GOPINATHAN NAIR Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Director Director DIN: 09560851 DIN: 09444140

Date: 05/09/2024 Place: Mumbai