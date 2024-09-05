Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services Ltd Management Discussions

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company under takes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise.

The management of the company is presenting here in the overview, opportunities and threats, initiatives by the Company and overall strategy of the company and its outlook for the future. This outlook is based on managements own assessment and it may vary due to future economic and other future developments in the country.

OVERVIEW OF THE ECONOMY

The Indian economy is better placed than ever to take on these three key challenges because of the policies adopted and implemented in the last decade. The Union government has built infrastructure at a historically unprecedented rate, and it has taken the overall public sector capital investment from ^5.6 lakh crore in FY15 to Rs.18.6 lakh crore in FY24, as per budget estimates. That is a rise of 3.3X. Whether the total length of highways, freight corridors, number of airports, metro rail networks or the trans-sea link, the ramp-up of physical and digital infrastructure in the last ten years is real, tangible and transformative.

The financial sector is healthy. Its balance sheet is stronger. It is willing to lend and is lending. Non-food credit growth, excluding personal loans, is growing at double-digit rates. The pursuit of inclusive development finds Indian households in good financial health. Fiftyone crore bank accounts under Jan Dhan Yojana now have total deposits of over Rs.2.1 lakh crore. Over 55 per cent of them are women. In Dec. 2019, household financial assets were 86.2 per cent of GDP; liabilities were 33.4 per cent of GDP. In March 2023, these numbers were 103.1 per cent and 37.6 per cent, respectively. So, Net Financial Assets of households were 52.8 per cent of GDP in Dec. 2019, and by March 2023, it had improved to 65.5 per cent of GDP.

The economy has created jobs; the unemployment rate has declined considerably from the peaks during Covid times. The labour force participation rate has increased, especially that of women. Net new subscribers to the Employee Provident Fund (EPF) have steadily risen postCovid, especially among the younger population. Women are also enrolling more than ever in tertiary education. The Eleventh Edition of the CII-Wheebox India Skills Report based on the National Employability Test conducted by Wheebox2 shows Indias youth employability at 51.3 per cent, up from 33 per cent a decade ago. Institutional births are widely prevalent, and the infant mortality rate has declined, as has stunting. More remains to be done, however.

In 2014, the economy was beset with high fiscal and current account deficits and double-digit inflation. Now, inflation is under control, the fiscal deficit is trending lower, the current account deficit is just above one per cent of GDP, and foreign exchange reserves cover nearly eleven months of imports. It has been a journey from fragility to stability and strength.

Two things must be singled out here. The governments COVID management and the vaccination record have been instrumental in the quick recovery staged by the economy. Similarly, the deft management of the crude oil supply at reasonable prices in the last two years is noteworthy. Humans are not capable of appreciating the unseen - the mistakes not made and the risks avoided - but the counterfactuals are all

around us. They cannot be missed.

As the government resolves longstanding problems such as deficient infrastructure and financial exclusion, aspirations rise, and expectations shift higher. That is actually a tribute to the policies and performance of the government.

Today, many young Indians not only aspire to a better life but are also confident that it will happen in their lifetime. They feel that they have a better life than their previous generations and that succeeding generations will do better than them. Nations and people have to believe in themselves for important changes to happen. Now, India does, and Indians do.

(Source: Department of Economic Affairs)

Overview of the Company:

The Company operates in one reportable segments i.e. Advertising & Media Agencies. The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) in India. The industry is gradually moving and is expected to bloom in future. During the financial year under review, the Standalone total revenue is Increase from Rs. 9,19,17,282/- to Rs. 25,36,14,000/- and the Consolidated total revenue is Increase from Rs. 20,03,47,201/- to Rs. 48,55,39,000/-.

Risk &Concerns:

Risk is an inherent part of any business. There are various types of risks that threaten the existence of a Company like Credit Risk, Market Risk, Operational Risk, Liquidity Risk, Interest Rate Risk, Strategic Risk, Regulation Risk etc. Your Company aims at enhancing and maximizing shareholders value by achieving appropriate trade-off between risk & returns. There is the risk of loss from inadequate or failed systems, processes or procedures. Your company has in place suitable mechanisms to effectively reduce such risks. All these risks are continuously analyzed and reviewed at various levels of management through an effective information system.

Financial Risk

Media buying often constitutes a significant portion of an advertising budget. Mismanagement of this budget, whether due to poor choices of media platforms, timing, or negotiations, can lead to financial losses and low return on investment. Agencies can mitigate this risk through careful budget planning, strategic selection of media platforms, and effective negotiation skills.

Inadequate Audience Reach

A major risk in media buying is not reaching the desired audience. Misaligned media placements can result in wasted advertising budget and ineffective campaigns. This can be mitigated by using data-driven targeting strategies, understanding the audience demographics of different media platforms, and continuously monitoring and adjusting placements.

Negative Association Due to Ad Placement

Where an ad is placed can significantly impact a brands image. If an ad is displayed next to controversial or inappropriate content, it could lead to negative associations. Agencies can avoid this risk by using tools and settings that control ad placements, regularly reviewing where ads appear, and maintaining a keen awareness of the content on chosen media platforms.

Overdependence on a Single Media Platform

Relying too heavily on a single media platform can leave a campaign vulnerable to changes in the platforms policies, pricing, or popularity. Agencies can mitigate this risk by diversifying their media buying across a range of platforms, ensuring they are not overly dependent on a single outlet.

Non-Compliance with Advertising Regulations

Different media platforms may have different regulations and standards for advertising. Non-compliance can lead to penalties, ad removals, and reputation damage. To avoid this risk, agencies should familiarize themselves with the advertising rules of each platform they use and ensure all ads comply.

Inadequate Tracking and Reporting

Ineffective tracking of ad performance can lead to missed opportunities for optimization and unclear campaign results. Agencies should use reliable tracking and reporting tools, ensure theyre correctly set up, and regularly review and act on the insights provided.

Fraud in Digital Media Buying

In the realm of digital media buying, agencies face the risk of ad fraud, which includes practices like fake impressions and clicks. Working with trusted media partners, using fraud detection tools, and regularly auditing campaign performance can help combat this risk.

While media buying in advertising comes with its set of challenges, understanding these risks is the first step in managing them effectively. By acknowledging these potential pitfalls and employing the right strategies, agencies can successfully navigate the media maelstrom, ensuring their campaigns reach the right audience, at the right time, in the right place.

Capital Market:

Opportunities and Threats:

Our long-standing relationship with our major customers has been one of the most significant factors contributing to our growth. Our commitments to quality and customer service practices have been strong contributing factors to our robust customer relations. Even though we do not have any long-term supply agreements with them, we have continually received repeat business from many of our customers. This indicates their level of confidence in our ability to understand latest trends and ensure timely delivery of quality products Internal Control

Capital Market Strengths

It is Indias oldest and largest circulated magazine about stock market investments.

The magazine has been in circulation for a formidable 27 years.

Sections in the magazine like Capitaline Corner and Stock Watch are very popular among the readers.

The magazine is considered authority on stock market investment issues.

Popular brand and a good reputation amongst its customer base.

Above are the strengths in the SWOT Analysis of Capital Market. The strengths of Capital Market looks at the key internal factors of its business which gives it competitive advantage in the market and strengthens its position.

Capital Market Weaknesses

The appeal of the magazine is limited to people interested in studying and investing in the capital market.

The magazine is sometimes criticized for being too detailed and tedious for a lay man but then the magazine is highly targeted.

These were the weaknesses in the Capital Market SWOT Analysis. The weaknesses of a brand are certain aspects of its business which it can improve.

Capital Market Opportunities

The magazine can make tie-ups with corporates and students to increase its subscription.

The magazine can make use of the social media and virtual space for its branding to increase its popularity among the youth.

The magazine can leverage upon the fact that it does not have any strong competitors.

Above we covered the opportunities in Capital Market SWOT Analysis. The opportunities for any brand can include prospects of future growth.

Capital Market Threats

Nowadays several TV shows offer the same kind of information, thus affecting brand loyalty.

Various websites are coming up for investors which are a cheaper source of information.

The circulation of the magazine is linked to the performance of the stock market.

The threats in the SWOT Analysis of Capital Market are as mentioned above. The threats for any business can be external factors which can negatively impact its business.

Systems and their Adequacy:

Internal control systems are embedded in the processes across all functions in the Company. These systems are being regularly reviewed and wherever necessary are modified or redesigned to ensure better efficiency and effectiveness. The systems are subjected to supervision by the Board of Directors and the Audit Committee, duly supported by Corporate Governance.

Company complies with all applicable statutes, policies, procedures, listing requirements and management guidelines. It adheres to applicable accounting standards and polices.

Human Resources:

The Management believes in maintaining cordial relations with its employees. The management recognizes the importance of Human Resources and effective steps will be taken to strengthen the same depending on the requirements. The Company provided excellent working environment so that the individual staff can reach his/her full potential. The Company is poised to take on the challenges and march towards accomplishing its mission with success. The Company maintained good Industrial/Business relation in market which enhanced the credit worthiness of the Company.

Industrial Relations:

Industrial Relations throughout the year continued to remain very cordial and satisfactory.

Cautionary Statement:

Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives exceptions or predications may be forwards looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Several factors could make significant difference to the companys operation. These include climatic conditions and economic conditions affecting demand and supply, Government regulations and taxation, natural calamities etc. over which the company does not have any control.

For Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited

Sd/- Sd/- Azharuddin Rabbani Mulla Ganesh Sundaram Gounder Director Director DIN: 08046769 DIN: 09444140

Date: 05/09/2024 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE VII CFO CERTIFICATE

(Pursuant to Regulation 17(8) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015)

To

The Members of

Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited

I, Sachin Balanath Devade, CFO of Maagh Advertising and Marketing Services Limited (“company”) hereby certify that:

A. We have reviewed the Financial Statements and the Cash Flow Statement of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and that to the best of our knowledge and belief;

i. These statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statements that might be misleading;

ii. These statements together present a true and fair view of the companys affairs and are in compliance with existing accounting standards, applicable laws and regulations;

B. There are, to the best of our knowledge and belief, no transactions entered into by the company during the period, which are fraudulent, illegal or violate of the companys code of conduct.

C. We accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls for financial reporting and that we have evaluated the effectiveness of internal control systems of the company pertaining to financial reporting and we have disclosed to the auditors and the Audit Committee, deficiencies in the design or operation of such internal controls, if any, of which we are aware and the steps we have taken or propose to take to rectify these deficiencies.

D. We have indicated to the auditors and the Audit Committee

i. Significant changes, if any, in internal control over financial reporting during the year;

ii. Significant changes, if any, in accounting policies during the year and the same have been disclosed in the notes to the financial statements; and

iii. Instances of significant fraud of which we have become aware and the involvement therein, if any, of the management or an employee having a significant role in the companys internal control system over financial reporting.

Sd/-

Sachin Balanath Devade (Chief Financial Officer)

Place: Mumbai Date: 05/09/2024