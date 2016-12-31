To,

The Members of,

MAESTROS MEDILINE SYSTEMS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MAESTROS MEDILINE SYSTEMS LIMITED ( ‘The Company), which comprises Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss account and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a Summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materials misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provision of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessment, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system and the operating effectiveness of such control. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

4. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2016, and its Profit and cash flow for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

5. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 (the Order) issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143 (11) of the Act, we enclosed in the annexure a statement on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the said order.

6. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet and the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2016 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, we report that none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2016 from being appointed as a directors in terms of section 164(2) of the Act.

f) Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (1) of Sub-section 3 of section 143 of the companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") is enclosed an annexure to this report.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. As informed to us the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For RAR & Associates.

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

FRN 100431W

Sd/-

CA Anil Goyal

Partner

Membership No.043429

Place : Mumbai

Date : 31/12/2016

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

On the basis of such checks as we considered appropriate and in terms of the information and explanations given to us, we state that: -

i. a. The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

b. We have been informed that the fixed assets of the Company have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification.

ii. In respect of inventories:

a. As explained to us, inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

b. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the procedure of physical verification of inventories referred above is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of its business.

c. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the company has maintained proper records of inventories. As per information and explanation provided to us and having regard to the size of the company, no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification of inventory as compared to book records.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties listed in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no adequate internal control procedures commensurate with the size of the Company and the nature of its business with regards to the purchase of inventory, sale of goods and services, Trade Payable and Trade Receivable. During the course of our audit, other than aforesaid we have neither come across nor have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weaknesses in the aforesaid internal control system.

v. The company has not accepted any deposits from any party, therefore the provision of sections 73 to 76 and rules made thereunder and permission of Reserve Bank of India does not arise.

vi. As per information & explanation given by the management, maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, Hence the clause (vi) is not applicable.

vii. a. According to the Information And explanation given to us the company is generally not regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including income tax, wealth tax, service tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable

Sr. No. Particulars Amount 1 Sales Tax 60,42,544 2 TDS 27,99,871 3 Cess 48,13,938 4 PF, ESIC, PT 46,11,151 5 Property Tax 12,49,199

b. According to the information and explanation given to us, no undisputed amount is payable in respect of Income Tax, Customs Duty, Service Tax, Excise Duty and Cess were in arrears, as at 31st March 2016 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

c. The amounts required to be transferred to Investor Education and Protection Fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act 1956 and rules made thereunder has been transferred to such fund within time.

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial institution or bank. The Company has taken any loan from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

ix. Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) or taken any term loan during the year.

x. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that no fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. According to the information and explanations given to us, we report that managerial remuneration has been paid or provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore clause xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence provisions of Clause 3(xiv) of the aforesaid Order are not applicable to company.

xv. Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or person connected with him. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

xvi. The Company is not required to obtain registration as required under section 45-IA of the Reserve bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure B

REPORT ON INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAESTROS MEDILINE SYSTEMS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31,2016 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

2. provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

3. provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31,2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

