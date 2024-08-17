Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹10.44
Prev. Close₹10.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.44
Day's Low₹10.44
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-89.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.56
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-43.3
-40.3
-17.23
-2.58
Net Worth
-38.93
-35.93
-12.86
1.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.55
4.22
7.02
9.82
yoy growth (%)
-86.81
-39.82
-28.49
-69.54
Raw materials
-0.78
-5.18
-12.97
-10.01
As % of sales
141.5
122.6
184.72
101.98
Employee costs
-1.6
-1.64
-3.12
-5.83
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-3
-22.28
-14.65
-15.66
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.78
-0.99
-1.87
Tax paid
0
0
0
1.24
Working capital
-1.98
-19.53
-11.52
5.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-86.81
-39.82
-28.49
-69.54
Op profit growth
-88.76
61.51
43.79
-226.49
EBIT growth
-86.6
55.46
37.69
-281.31
Net profit growth
-86.52
52.04
1.68
-865.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
42.38
41.77
30.06
29.53
33.81
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
42.38
41.77
30.06
29.53
33.81
Other Operating Income
0.23
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.81
0.75
0.58
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,176.4
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,301.5
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.65
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
857.5
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,090.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
NILADRI MONDAL
Director
CHITRALEKHA KRISHNAKUMAR MENON
Additional Director
RAJA ELANGO JANARDHANAN NADAR
Reports by Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd
Summary
Maestros is Indias leading medical diagnostic equipment and services organizations, which focuses on empowering medical professionals and institutions, that treat cardiac, gynecology and critical care patients across the country. The company is dedicated to providing meticulously designed diagnostic solutions, thereby contributing to successful outcomes for each patient.Founded in 1992, Maestros has an evolved product and services portfolio, that includes Patient Monitors, Electro Cardiographs, Defibrillators, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Fetal Monitors, Stress Test systems etc.The company also provides innovative Telemedicine solutions, that use advanced telecommunication technologies for diagnosis, research & patient data transfer, thereby providing improved disease management and treatment especially in remote locations. These include Telemedicine Software, Event Recorders, Patient Monitoring Systems and Telemedicine Peripherals, to meet critical Cardiology and Emergency care requirements of patients.Maestros is an established IT services provider, with Over 15 years of experience in providing Information Technology (IT) Products, Solutions and Services focused on converting technology to business benefits.The company is listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2003 and has been accredited with the distinguished ISO 9001:2000/13485:2003 and CE certifications. With a wide network of over 270 employees across 15 locations in India and the South East Asia regions, Mae
Read More
