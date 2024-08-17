iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Share Price

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

10.44

Prev. Close

10.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

10.44

Day's Low

10.44

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-89.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.56

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Dec-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.64%

Non-Promoter- 1.48%

Institutions: 1.48%

Non-Institutions: 48.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-43.3

-40.3

-17.23

-2.58

Net Worth

-38.93

-35.93

-12.86

1.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.55

4.22

7.02

9.82

yoy growth (%)

-86.81

-39.82

-28.49

-69.54

Raw materials

-0.78

-5.18

-12.97

-10.01

As % of sales

141.5

122.6

184.72

101.98

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.64

-3.12

-5.83

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-3

-22.28

-14.65

-15.66

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.78

-0.99

-1.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

1.24

Working capital

-1.98

-19.53

-11.52

5.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.81

-39.82

-28.49

-69.54

Op profit growth

-88.76

61.51

43.79

-226.49

EBIT growth

-86.6

55.46

37.69

-281.31

Net profit growth

-86.52

52.04

1.68

-865.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009Mar-2008

Gross Sales

42.38

41.77

30.06

29.53

33.81

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

42.38

41.77

30.06

29.53

33.81

Other Operating Income

0.23

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.81

0.75

0.58

0.28

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,176.4

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,301.5

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.65

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

857.5

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,090.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

NILADRI MONDAL

Director

CHITRALEKHA KRISHNAKUMAR MENON

Additional Director

RAJA ELANGO JANARDHANAN NADAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

Summary

Maestros is Indias leading medical diagnostic equipment and services organizations, which focuses on empowering medical professionals and institutions, that treat cardiac, gynecology and critical care patients across the country. The company is dedicated to providing meticulously designed diagnostic solutions, thereby contributing to successful outcomes for each patient.Founded in 1992, Maestros has an evolved product and services portfolio, that includes Patient Monitors, Electro Cardiographs, Defibrillators, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Fetal Monitors, Stress Test systems etc.The company also provides innovative Telemedicine solutions, that use advanced telecommunication technologies for diagnosis, research & patient data transfer, thereby providing improved disease management and treatment especially in remote locations. These include Telemedicine Software, Event Recorders, Patient Monitoring Systems and Telemedicine Peripherals, to meet critical Cardiology and Emergency care requirements of patients.Maestros is an established IT services provider, with Over 15 years of experience in providing Information Technology (IT) Products, Solutions and Services focused on converting technology to business benefits.The company is listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2003 and has been accredited with the distinguished ISO 9001:2000/13485:2003 and CE certifications. With a wide network of over 270 employees across 15 locations in India and the South East Asia regions, Mae
