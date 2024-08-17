iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2013Dec-2012Dec-2011Dec-2010

Gross Sales

2.23

20.3

28.43

32.11

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.23

20.3

28.43

32.11

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0

0.03

0.25

Total Income

2.25

20.3

28.46

32.36

Total Expenditure

0.4

20.98

23.9

26.54

PBIDT

1.84

-0.68

4.55

5.82

Interest

0.01

1.87

1.13

1.87

PBDT

1.83

-2.55

3.42

3.95

Depreciation

1

0.95

1.23

1.75

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.02

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.82

-3.52

2.16

2.17

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.82

-3.52

2.16

2.17

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.82

-3.52

2.16

2.17

EPS (Unit Curr.)

1.89

-8.06

4.94

4.96

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.36

0

4.36

4.36

Public Shareholding (Number)

22,36,953

22,36,953

22,48,944

23,97,233

Public Shareholding (%)

51.15

51.15

51.41

54.81

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

12,25,641

12,25,641

7,32,425

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.36

57.36

34.47

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

28.03

28.03

16.75

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,10,666

9,10,666

13,91,891

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.63

42.63

65.51

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.81

20.81

31.82

0

PBIDTM(%)

82.51

-3.34

16.03

18.12

PBDTM(%)

82.06

-12.6

12.02

12.3

PATM(%)

37.21

-17.38

7.59

6.75

