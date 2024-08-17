Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
2.23
20.3
28.43
32.11
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.23
20.3
28.43
32.11
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0
0.03
0.25
Total Income
2.25
20.3
28.46
32.36
Total Expenditure
0.4
20.98
23.9
26.54
PBIDT
1.84
-0.68
4.55
5.82
Interest
0.01
1.87
1.13
1.87
PBDT
1.83
-2.55
3.42
3.95
Depreciation
1
0.95
1.23
1.75
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.02
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.82
-3.52
2.16
2.17
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.82
-3.52
2.16
2.17
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.82
-3.52
2.16
2.17
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.89
-8.06
4.94
4.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.36
0
4.36
4.36
Public Shareholding (Number)
22,36,953
22,36,953
22,48,944
23,97,233
Public Shareholding (%)
51.15
51.15
51.41
54.81
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,25,641
12,25,641
7,32,425
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.36
57.36
34.47
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.03
28.03
16.75
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,10,666
9,10,666
13,91,891
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.63
42.63
65.51
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.81
20.81
31.82
0
PBIDTM(%)
82.51
-3.34
16.03
18.12
PBDTM(%)
82.06
-12.6
12.02
12.3
PATM(%)
37.21
-17.38
7.59
6.75
