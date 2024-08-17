iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2014Jun-2014Dec-2013Sept-2013Jun-2013

Gross Sales

1.07

1.09

0.26

1.97

3.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

1.09

0.26

1.97

3.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.02

0

0

Total Income

1.07

1.09

0.28

1.97

3.44

Total Expenditure

1.76

0.58

0.36

0.05

4.41

PBIDT

-0.69

0.51

-0.08

1.92

-0.97

Interest

0.01

0

0

0.01

0.18

PBDT

-0.7

0.51

-0.08

1.91

-1.15

Depreciation

0.19

0.18

0.48

0.51

0.48

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.89

0.32

-0.57

1.4

-1.63

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.89

0.32

-0.57

1.4

-1.63

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.89

0.32

-0.57

1.4

-1.63

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-2.04

0.74

-1.3

3.19

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

4.37

Public Shareholding (Number)

22,36,953

0

22,36,953

22,36,953

0

Public Shareholding (%)

51.15

0

51.15

51.15

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

12,25,641

0

12,25,641

12,25,641

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

57.37

0

57.37

57.37

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

28.03

0

28.03

28.03

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,10,666

0

9,10,666

9,10,666

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

42.63

0

42.63

42.63

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

20.82

0

20.82

20.82

0

PBIDTM(%)

-64.48

46.78

-30.76

97.46

-28.19

PBDTM(%)

-65.42

46.78

-30.76

96.95

-33.43

PATM(%)

-83.17

29.35

-219.23

71.06

-47.38

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

