Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
|Jun-2013
Gross Sales
1.07
1.09
0.26
1.97
3.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
1.09
0.26
1.97
3.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.02
0
0
Total Income
1.07
1.09
0.28
1.97
3.44
Total Expenditure
1.76
0.58
0.36
0.05
4.41
PBIDT
-0.69
0.51
-0.08
1.92
-0.97
Interest
0.01
0
0
0.01
0.18
PBDT
-0.7
0.51
-0.08
1.91
-1.15
Depreciation
0.19
0.18
0.48
0.51
0.48
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.89
0.32
-0.57
1.4
-1.63
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.89
0.32
-0.57
1.4
-1.63
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.89
0.32
-0.57
1.4
-1.63
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-2.04
0.74
-1.3
3.19
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
4.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
22,36,953
0
22,36,953
22,36,953
0
Public Shareholding (%)
51.15
0
51.15
51.15
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
12,25,641
0
12,25,641
12,25,641
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
57.37
0
57.37
57.37
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
28.03
0
28.03
28.03
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,10,666
0
9,10,666
9,10,666
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
42.63
0
42.63
42.63
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
20.82
0
20.82
20.82
0
PBIDTM(%)
-64.48
46.78
-30.76
97.46
-28.19
PBDTM(%)
-65.42
46.78
-30.76
96.95
-33.43
PATM(%)
-83.17
29.35
-219.23
71.06
-47.38
