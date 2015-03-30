iifl-logo-icon 1
Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Key Ratios

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-86.81

-39.82

-67.71

-48.68

Op profit growth

-88.75

59.68

30.99

-235.14

EBIT growth

-86.6

53.86

24.8

-293.96

Net profit growth

-86.52

42.06

0.5

-850.88

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-434.58

-509.43

-191.97

-47.31

EBIT margin

-535.72

-526.96

-206.08

-53.31

Net profit margin

-539.27

-527.33

-223.37

-71.75

RoCE

-19.07

-82.41

-32.69

-21.47

RoNW

1.94

21.8

64.24

-40.37

RoA

-4.79

-20.61

-8.85

-7.22

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-8.46

-52.75

-38.15

-40.4

Book value per share

-91.67

-84.81

-32.05

4.13

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.19

-0.26

-0.7

P/B

-0.12

-0.31

6.88

EV/EBIDTA

-2.7

-4.01

-6.4

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

-7.4

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

1,484.07

1,194.39

1,259.46

405.19

Inventory days

235.87

127.81

380.93

223.99

Creditor days

-335.83

-79.42

-166.86

-121.18

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

150.65

1,426.66

43.47

2.2

Net debt / equity

-1.33

-1.44

-3.54

26.86

Net debt / op. profit

-22.16

-2.48

-3.69

-4.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-141.5

-122.6

-186.67

-85.37

Employee costs

-287.46

-37.85

-44.46

-39.95

Other costs

-105.61

-448.97

-60.83

-21.98

