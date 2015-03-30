iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0.55

4.22

7.02

9.82

yoy growth (%)

-86.81

-39.82

-28.49

-69.54

Raw materials

-0.78

-5.18

-12.97

-10.01

As % of sales

141.5

122.6

184.72

101.98

Employee costs

-1.6

-1.64

-3.12

-5.83

As % of sales

287.46

38.82

44.46

59.35

Other costs

-0.58

-18.93

-4.25

-3.24

As % of sales (Other Cost)

105.34

447.97

60.59

33.03

Operating profit

-2.41

-21.52

-13.32

-9.26

OPM

-434.31

-509.39

-189.78

-94.37

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.78

-0.99

-1.87

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.33

-5.25

Other income

0.13

0.04

0

0.74

Profit before tax

-3

-22.28

-14.65

-15.66

Taxes

0

0

0

1.24

Tax rate

0

0

0

-7.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3

-22.28

-14.65

-14.41

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3

-22.28

-14.65

-14.41

yoy growth (%)

-86.52

52.04

1.68

-865.57

NPM

-538.94

-527.29

-208.69

-146.74

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.