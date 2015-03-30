Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0.55
4.22
7.02
9.82
yoy growth (%)
-86.81
-39.82
-28.49
-69.54
Raw materials
-0.78
-5.18
-12.97
-10.01
As % of sales
141.5
122.6
184.72
101.98
Employee costs
-1.6
-1.64
-3.12
-5.83
As % of sales
287.46
38.82
44.46
59.35
Other costs
-0.58
-18.93
-4.25
-3.24
As % of sales (Other Cost)
105.34
447.97
60.59
33.03
Operating profit
-2.41
-21.52
-13.32
-9.26
OPM
-434.31
-509.39
-189.78
-94.37
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.78
-0.99
-1.87
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.33
-5.25
Other income
0.13
0.04
0
0.74
Profit before tax
-3
-22.28
-14.65
-15.66
Taxes
0
0
0
1.24
Tax rate
0
0
0
-7.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3
-22.28
-14.65
-14.41
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3
-22.28
-14.65
-14.41
yoy growth (%)
-86.52
52.04
1.68
-865.57
NPM
-538.94
-527.29
-208.69
-146.74
