iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.44
(-1.97%)
Mar 30, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-3

-22.28

-14.65

-15.66

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.78

-0.99

-1.87

Tax paid

0

0

0

1.24

Working capital

-1.98

-19.53

-11.52

5.55

Other operating items

Operating

-5.68

-42.6

-27.17

-10.74

Capital expenditure

0

-0.78

-7.24

1.04

Free cash flow

-5.68

-43.38

-34.41

-9.7

Equity raised

-80.59

-35.24

-5.15

23.67

Investing

0

0

-0.72

0

Financing

48.79

44.43

40.86

41.01

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-37.48

-34.19

0.57

54.98

Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.