Maestros Mediline Systems Ltd Summary

Maestros is Indias leading medical diagnostic equipment and services organizations, which focuses on empowering medical professionals and institutions, that treat cardiac, gynecology and critical care patients across the country. The company is dedicated to providing meticulously designed diagnostic solutions, thereby contributing to successful outcomes for each patient.Founded in 1992, Maestros has an evolved product and services portfolio, that includes Patient Monitors, Electro Cardiographs, Defibrillators, Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers, Fetal Monitors, Stress Test systems etc.The company also provides innovative Telemedicine solutions, that use advanced telecommunication technologies for diagnosis, research & patient data transfer, thereby providing improved disease management and treatment especially in remote locations. These include Telemedicine Software, Event Recorders, Patient Monitoring Systems and Telemedicine Peripherals, to meet critical Cardiology and Emergency care requirements of patients.Maestros is an established IT services provider, with Over 15 years of experience in providing Information Technology (IT) Products, Solutions and Services focused on converting technology to business benefits.The company is listed at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) since 2003 and has been accredited with the distinguished ISO 9001:2000/13485:2003 and CE certifications. With a wide network of over 270 employees across 15 locations in India and the South East Asia regions, Maestros leverages its established Channel Partner Network, to effectively service the requirements of clients across India and the Far East markets. Our Services Network is designed to reach out to clients across the country with minimum response time.Focus on Innovation and Continuous Improvement to deliver on superior Customer Satisfaction form the core values of this organization. Its most distinguished feature is its technology innovations through indigenous research and development and manufacturing capabilities through its R&D center in Mumbai and two manufacturing locations in India.