TO, THE MEMBERS OF

M/S. MAGNA INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

We have Audited the financial statements of MAGNA INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LIMITED("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2016, the Statement of Profit and Loss, Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company s preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on whether the Company has in place an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and the operating effectiveness of such controls. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company s Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2016, and its Profit and its Cash Flow for the year ended on that date

.Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor s Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2016 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material for seeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

P.BOHRA & COMPANY Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration number: 003264C (PRAKASH BOHRA)

PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO. - 072366

PLACE: MUMBAI DATE: 30/08/2016

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31,2016:

1) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets;

(b) The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

(c) There are no immovable properties in the company.

2) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

b) The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records which has been properly dealt with in the books of account were not material.

3) The Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (iii) (a) to (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and I86 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) As informed to us, the maintenance of Cost Records has not been specified by the Central Government under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of the activities carried on by the company.

23) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

24) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

For and on behalf of P . BOHRA & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm’s registration number: 003264C

(PRAKASH BOHRA)

PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO. 072366

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATE: 30/08/2016

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditor’s Report of MAGNA INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAGNA INDUSTRIES & EXPORTS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2016 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company s policies, the safeguarding of its as sets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud orerror. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Company s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2016, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For and on behalf of P. BOHRA & COMPANY

Chartered Accountants

Firm’s registration number: 003264C

(PRAKASH BOHRA) PROPRIETOR

MEMBERSHIP NO. - 072366

PLACE: MUMBAI

DATE: 30/08/2016

AUDITORS REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF

MAGNA INDUSTRIES & EXPORTS LTD.

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of MAGNA INDUSTRIES & EXPORTS LTD. (the Company), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2016, and the statement of profit and loss and cash flow statement for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Management’s responsibility for the financial statements

Management is responsible for the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including accounting standards referred to in sub-section 3(C) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956 ("the Act") read with the General Circular 15/2013 dated 13 September 2013 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in respect of Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013. This responsibility includes the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor’s responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal control relevant to the company’s preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i. in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2016;

ii. in the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss , of the Profit of the Company for the year ended on that date; and

iii. In the case of Cash Flow Statement, of the Cash Flows of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Report on other legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2003 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (4A) of section/227 of the Act, we give in the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of the Order.

2. As required by section 227(3) of the Act, we report that:

We have obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit, In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of such books, The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

In our opinion, The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this report comply with the Accounting Standards referred to in sub-section (3c) of section 211 of the Companies Act, 1956.

On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2016 and taken on record by the Board of directors, we report that none of the Directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016, from being appointed as Director in terms of clause (g) of sub-section (1) of section 274 of the Companies Act, 1956.

FOR P. BOHRA & COMPANY, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS Firm Regn. no. 003264C (PRAKASH BOHRA) PROPRIETOR MEMBERSHIP NO. - 72366 Place: Mumbai Date: 30/8/2016

ANNEXURE TO THE AUDITORS’ REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in the Independent Auditors’ Report of even date to the members of MAGNA INDUSTRIES AND EXPORTS LIMITED On the financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2016)

As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2015 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2013, we give the Annexure a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order. As required by section 143 of the Act, we report that:

I. (a) The company is maintaining proper records to show full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Fixed Assets.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has formulated regular program of verification by which all the assets of the company shall be verified in a phased manner, which is in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its Assets. To the best of our knowledge, no material discrepancy was noticed on verification conducted during the year as compared with the book records.

(c) There was no disposal of substantial part of fixed assets.

II. (a) The management has conducted physical verification in respect of finished goods, stores, spare parts & raw materials intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable.

(b) In our opinion, the procedure of physical verification of Inventory followed by the Management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and nature of the business.

(c) On the basis of examination of inventory records, in our opinion, the company is maintaining proper records of Inventory. The discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records were not material having regards to the size of the operations of the company. The discrepancies noticed have been properly dealt with the books of accounts of the company.

(a) The company has not granted unsecured loans to other parties covered in the register maintained under section 301 of the Companies Act 1956. The maximum amount involved during the year was NIL and the year end balance of loan granted to such parties was Rs. NIL.

(b) The parties have repaid regularly the principal amount and interest thereon wherever applicable.

(c) There is no overdue balance for principal amount and interest.

III. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is adequate internal control system commensurate with size of the Company and nature of its business, for purchase of inventory, fixed assets and sale of goods & services. We are neither come across not have been informed of any continuing failure to correct major weakness in the aforesaid internal control procedures.

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits. the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under, where applicable, have been complied with.

V. The Central Govt. has not prescribed for the maintenance of Cost records under Section 148 of the Act for any of the product of the company.

VI. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, investor education and protection fund, employees’ state insurance, income tax, service tax, sales tax, wealth tax, customs duty, excise duty, cess and other material statutory dues as applicable with the appropriate authorities in India.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are not any disputed matter pending in respect of dues of sales tax, income tax, service tax, customs duty, wealth tax, excise duty and cess as at March 31, 2015.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the amount that is required to be transferred to investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 (1 of 1956) and rules made there under has been transferred to such fund within time.

VII. The Company has no accumulated losses as at the end of the year covered by our audit. The company has not incurred cash losses in the said financial year and the immediately preceding financial year.

VIII. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any financial institution or bank during the year under audit.

IX. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not given any guarantee for loans taken by others from banks or financial institutions during the year.

X. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been prima facie applied for the purposes for which the loans were obtained.

XI. During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud on or by the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

FOR P.BOHRA & COMPANY

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Registration No: 003264C

(PRAKASH BOHRA)

PROPRIETOR.

Membership No: 72366

Place: Mumbai. Date: 30/8/2016