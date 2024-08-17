iifl-logo-icon 1
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Share Price

2.3
(1.32%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:02:51 PM

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.3

Prev. Close

2.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

2.3

Day's Low

2.3

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

12.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.88

P/E

6.22

EPS

0.37

Divi. Yield

0

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Sep-2016Jun-2016Mar-2016Sep-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.15%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.15%

Non-Promoter- 94.84%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

11.36

11.36

11.36

11.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.49

2.82

2.24

1.62

Net Worth

14.85

14.18

13.6

12.98

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

20.6

29.22

22.6

28.42

yoy growth (%)

-29.49

29.28

-20.48

19.33

Raw materials

-22.33

-30.87

-24.03

-28.93

As % of sales

108.43

105.65

106.34

101.8

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.16

-0.18

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.96

0.88

0.87

0.81

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.3

-0.26

-0.25

Working capital

-1.65

2.6

-0.54

0.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-29.49

29.28

-20.48

19.33

Op profit growth

3.15

8.39

9.39

-28.27

EBIT growth

8.79

-1.72

7.65

22.04

Net profit growth

13.47

-4.75

10.07

28.9

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magna Industries & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SATISH MOHANLAL BHANGAR

Director

AMIT SATISH BHANGAR

Director

EDNA YIGAEL SAMUEL

Additional Director

RAJESH RAMLAL PANDEY

Additional Director

ASIM KUMAR SAHA

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magna Industries & Exports Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1989, Magna Industries and Exports (MIEL) is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. It was promoted by Satish Bhangar the managing director of the company.MIEL is the first indian company to export talcum powder, soaps etc to USA. The company believes in making quality products and making it available at reasonable price.The company is expanding its production quality wise and quantity wise. It is also exporting newer products to foreign markets. Company has placed an order with an Italian company for the import of state of the art Soap Plant to manufacture transperant soaps. The company has also finalised a memorandum of understanding with one of the largest American company to buy back 50% of the production capacity.During 1996-97, the company installed detergent cake capacity of 9 lac kgs and detergent powder capacity of 5 lac kgs.During the year 1998-99, the company decided to sell the factory premises at Umbergaon. The Company has relocated its plant & machinery to other premise in the same area. The Company proposes to buy or construct a new factory in or around Mumbai to achieve locational advantage.
