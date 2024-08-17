Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹2.3
Prev. Close₹2.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹2.3
Day's Low₹2.3
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹12.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.88
P/E6.22
EPS0.37
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
11.36
11.36
11.36
11.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.49
2.82
2.24
1.62
Net Worth
14.85
14.18
13.6
12.98
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
20.6
29.22
22.6
28.42
yoy growth (%)
-29.49
29.28
-20.48
19.33
Raw materials
-22.33
-30.87
-24.03
-28.93
As % of sales
108.43
105.65
106.34
101.8
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.16
-0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.96
0.88
0.87
0.81
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.3
-0.26
-0.25
Working capital
-1.65
2.6
-0.54
0.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-29.49
29.28
-20.48
19.33
Op profit growth
3.15
8.39
9.39
-28.27
EBIT growth
8.79
-1.72
7.65
22.04
Net profit growth
13.47
-4.75
10.07
28.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SATISH MOHANLAL BHANGAR
Director
AMIT SATISH BHANGAR
Director
EDNA YIGAEL SAMUEL
Additional Director
RAJESH RAMLAL PANDEY
Additional Director
ASIM KUMAR SAHA
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magna Industries & Exports Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1989, Magna Industries and Exports (MIEL) is engaged in the manufacture of personal care products. It was promoted by Satish Bhangar the managing director of the company.MIEL is the first indian company to export talcum powder, soaps etc to USA. The company believes in making quality products and making it available at reasonable price.The company is expanding its production quality wise and quantity wise. It is also exporting newer products to foreign markets. Company has placed an order with an Italian company for the import of state of the art Soap Plant to manufacture transperant soaps. The company has also finalised a memorandum of understanding with one of the largest American company to buy back 50% of the production capacity.During 1996-97, the company installed detergent cake capacity of 9 lac kgs and detergent powder capacity of 5 lac kgs.During the year 1998-99, the company decided to sell the factory premises at Umbergaon. The Company has relocated its plant & machinery to other premise in the same area. The Company proposes to buy or construct a new factory in or around Mumbai to achieve locational advantage.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.