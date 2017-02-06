iifl-logo-icon 1
Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.3
(1.32%)
Feb 6, 2017

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

20.6

29.22

22.6

28.42

yoy growth (%)

-29.49

29.28

-20.48

19.33

Raw materials

-22.33

-30.87

-24.03

-28.93

As % of sales

108.43

105.65

106.34

101.8

Employee costs

-0.11

-0.08

-0.16

-0.18

As % of sales

0.54

0.3

0.72

0.66

Other costs

-0.16

-0.21

-0.2

-0.94

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0.79

0.72

0.88

3.32

Operating profit

-2.01

-1.95

-1.8

-1.64

OPM

-9.77

-6.67

-7.96

-5.78

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Interest expense

0

0

-0.02

-0.02

Other income

3

2.86

2.73

2.54

Profit before tax

0.96

0.88

0.87

0.81

Taxes

-0.29

-0.3

-0.26

-0.25

Tax rate

-30.9

-33.84

-29.95

-31.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.66

0.58

0.61

0.55

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.66

0.58

0.61

0.55

yoy growth (%)

13.47

-4.75

10.07

28.9

NPM

3.22

2

2.72

1.96

