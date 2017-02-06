Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
20.6
29.22
22.6
28.42
yoy growth (%)
-29.49
29.28
-20.48
19.33
Raw materials
-22.33
-30.87
-24.03
-28.93
As % of sales
108.43
105.65
106.34
101.8
Employee costs
-0.11
-0.08
-0.16
-0.18
As % of sales
0.54
0.3
0.72
0.66
Other costs
-0.16
-0.21
-0.2
-0.94
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0.79
0.72
0.88
3.32
Operating profit
-2.01
-1.95
-1.8
-1.64
OPM
-9.77
-6.67
-7.96
-5.78
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Interest expense
0
0
-0.02
-0.02
Other income
3
2.86
2.73
2.54
Profit before tax
0.96
0.88
0.87
0.81
Taxes
-0.29
-0.3
-0.26
-0.25
Tax rate
-30.9
-33.84
-29.95
-31.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.66
0.58
0.61
0.55
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.66
0.58
0.61
0.55
yoy growth (%)
13.47
-4.75
10.07
28.9
NPM
3.22
2
2.72
1.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.