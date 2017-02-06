iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.3
(1.32%)
Feb 6, 2017|03:02:51 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magna Industries & Exports Ltd

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0.96

0.88

0.87

0.81

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.05

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.3

-0.26

-0.25

Working capital

-1.65

2.6

-0.54

0.34

Other operating items

Operating

-1

3.16

0.04

0.84

Capital expenditure

0

-0.16

0

0

Free cash flow

-1

3

0.04

0.84

Equity raised

5.64

4.47

3.24

2.12

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

6.58

6.6

6.66

6.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.21

14.07

9.95

9.52

Magna Industries & Exports Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magna Industries & Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.