Magna Industries & Exports Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0.96
0.88
0.87
0.81
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.05
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.3
-0.26
-0.25
Working capital
-1.65
2.6
-0.54
0.34
Other operating items
Operating
-1
3.16
0.04
0.84
Capital expenditure
0
-0.16
0
0
Free cash flow
-1
3
0.04
0.84
Equity raised
5.64
4.47
3.24
2.12
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
6.58
6.6
6.66
6.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.21
14.07
9.95
9.52
