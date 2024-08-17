Magnum Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company was engaged in the business of providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Magnum Group over the years has established itself as an organization known for its commitment to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction.In 1984, MAGNUM Group started its fishing-net manufacturing unit and since then the group has diversified its operations into different sectors: Manufacturing, Aquaculture & Exports, Real Estate and IT Enabled Services.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.