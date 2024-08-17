SectorIT - Software
Open₹4.7
Prev. Close₹4.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.7
Day's Low₹4.7
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹2.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.98
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6.35
6.35
6.35
6.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.43
-4.36
-4.3
0.91
Net Worth
1.92
1.99
2.05
7.26
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.05
-5.2
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
-2.43
0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
30.56
-98.87
5,766.01
842.34
EBIT growth
30.25
-98.86
-36,374.13
-224.01
Net profit growth
26.72
-98.82
-52,616.48
-172.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0.1
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Santosh Kumar Awasthi
Independent Director
Appavoo Chitra
Non Executive Director
Suryanarayan Somaskandan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magnum Ltd
Summary
Magnum Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company was engaged in the business of providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Magnum Group over the years has established itself as an organization known for its commitment to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction.In 1984, MAGNUM Group started its fishing-net manufacturing unit and since then the group has diversified its operations into different sectors: Manufacturing, Aquaculture & Exports, Real Estate and IT Enabled Services.
Read More
