Magnum Ltd Share Price

4.7
(0.00%)
Apr 23, 2018|11:05:27 AM

Magnum Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

4.7

Prev. Close

4.7

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.7

Day's Low

4.7

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

2.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.98

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Magnum Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Magnum Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magnum Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:30 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.08%

Non-Promoter- 46.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magnum Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

6.35

6.35

6.35

6.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.43

-4.36

-4.3

0.91

Net Worth

1.92

1.99

2.05

7.26

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.05

-5.2

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.01

-2.43

0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

30.56

-98.87

5,766.01

842.34

EBIT growth

30.25

-98.86

-36,374.13

-224.01

Net profit growth

26.72

-98.82

-52,616.48

-172.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.1

Magnum Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magnum Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Santosh Kumar Awasthi

Independent Director

Appavoo Chitra

Non Executive Director

Suryanarayan Somaskandan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magnum Ltd

Summary

Magnum Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company was engaged in the business of providing software support and maintenance to the clients. Magnum Group over the years has established itself as an organization known for its commitment to quality, excellence and customer satisfaction.In 1984, MAGNUM Group started its fishing-net manufacturing unit and since then the group has diversified its operations into different sectors: Manufacturing, Aquaculture & Exports, Real Estate and IT Enabled Services.
