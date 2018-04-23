iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magnum Ltd Key Ratios

4.7
(0.00%)
Apr 23, 2018|11:05:27 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnum Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-98.84

5,272.54

929.66

EBIT growth

-98.64

-78,279.71

-157.63

Net profit growth

-98.66

-1,13,250.94

-133.91

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

0

0

RoCE

-2.6

-98

0.1

RoNW

-0.86

-28

0.01

RoA

-0.64

-24.52

0.01

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.01

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.12

-8.22

0

-0.03

Book value per share

3.11

3.22

11.43

11.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

897

0

P/CEPS

-0.36

1,661.98

-309.76

P/B

0.92

0.78

1.02

EV/EBIDTA

-0.47

791.04

-591.19

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-1.31

0

-30.9

17.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

0

0

Creditor days

0

0

0

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

0

0

Net debt / equity

0.26

0.26

0.07

0.07

Net debt / op. profit

-8.8

-0.1

-5.26

-40.35

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Other costs

0

0

0

0

Magnum Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnum Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.