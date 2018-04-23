Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-98.84
5,272.54
929.66
EBIT growth
-98.64
-78,279.71
-157.63
Net profit growth
-98.66
-1,13,250.94
-133.91
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
0
0
0
EBIT margin
0
0
0
0
Net profit margin
0
0
0
0
RoCE
-2.6
-98
0.1
RoNW
-0.86
-28
0.01
RoA
-0.64
-24.52
0.01
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.01
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.12
-8.22
0
-0.03
Book value per share
3.11
3.22
11.43
11.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
897
0
P/CEPS
-0.36
1,661.98
-309.76
P/B
0.92
0.78
1.02
EV/EBIDTA
-0.47
791.04
-591.19
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-1.31
0
-30.9
17.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
0
0
0
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
0
0
0
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
0
0
Net debt / equity
0.26
0.26
0.07
0.07
Net debt / op. profit
-8.8
-0.1
-5.26
-40.35
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
Other costs
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.