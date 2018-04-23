iifl-logo-icon 1
Magnum Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.7
(0.00%)
Apr 23, 2018|11:05:27 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnum Ltd

Magnum Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

-0.07

-0.05

-5.2

0.01

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.01

-2.43

0.01

Other operating items

Operating

-0.08

-0.07

-7.63

0.01

Capital expenditure

0

0

-1.39

-0.06

Free cash flow

-0.08

-0.07

-9.02

-0.04

Equity raised

-8.71

-8.59

1.81

3.39

Investing

-0.15

0.13

-1.36

0.16

Financing

1.2

1.17

1.12

0.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-7.75

-7.37

-7.45

4.43

