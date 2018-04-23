Magnum Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
-0.07
-0.05
-5.2
0.01
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.01
-2.43
0.01
Other operating items
Operating
-0.08
-0.07
-7.63
0.01
Capital expenditure
0
0
-1.39
-0.06
Free cash flow
-0.08
-0.07
-9.02
-0.04
Equity raised
-8.71
-8.59
1.81
3.39
Investing
-0.15
0.13
-1.36
0.16
Financing
1.2
1.17
1.12
0.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-7.75
-7.37
-7.45
4.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.