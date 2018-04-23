Magnum Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
6.35
6.35
6.35
6.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.43
-4.36
-4.3
0.91
Net Worth
1.92
1.99
2.05
7.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0.61
0.59
0.58
0.54
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.11
0.11
0.1
0.1
Total Liabilities
2.64
2.69
2.73
7.9
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.14
0.29
0.16
1.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.41
2.35
2.53
6.29
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.19
0.19
0.21
2.64
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.32
2.22
2.37
3.79
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.1
-0.06
-0.05
-0.14
Cash
0.09
0.05
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
2.64
2.69
2.72
7.91
