iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magnum Ltd Balance Sheet

4.7
(0.00%)
Apr 23, 2018|11:05:27 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnum Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Equity Capital

6.35

6.35

6.35

6.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.43

-4.36

-4.3

0.91

Net Worth

1.92

1.99

2.05

7.26

Minority Interest

Debt

0.61

0.59

0.58

0.54

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.11

0.11

0.1

0.1

Total Liabilities

2.64

2.69

2.73

7.9

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.14

0.29

0.16

1.52

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.41

2.35

2.53

6.29

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.19

0.19

0.21

2.64

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.32

2.22

2.37

3.79

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.1

-0.06

-0.05

-0.14

Cash

0.09

0.05

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

2.64

2.69

2.72

7.91

Magnum Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magnum Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.