ON STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013

To,

The Members of,

MAGNUM LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of MAGNUM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March, 2017 and the statement of profit and loss for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgements and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of internal financial controls, that, were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial state.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017, and its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure-1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet and Statement of Profit and Loss dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2016 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. Our separate report on adequacy of internal financial control system and operating effectiveness of such controls is enclosed in Annexure-2.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014, in our opinion and to the best our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract which may lead to any foreseeable loss.

c. There was no amount which was required to be transferred under Investor Education & Protection Fund by the Company.

d. The company had provided requisite disclosures in its financial statements as to holdings as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period from 8th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 and these are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company.

For PRAKASH PATWARI & CO. Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 325639E PRAKASH PATWARI Place: Kolkata Partner Date: 30/05/2017 Membership Number: 060583

Audit Report as per Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016

1) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

The Fixed Assets have been physically verified by the management in a phased manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the fixed asset has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical fixed assets have been noticed.

The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals.

2) The company does not have any inventory; hence these provisions are not applicable.

3) The company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, or other parties covered in the register maintained under Section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4) The Company had complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect to loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified.

6) The Company is not required to maintain cost records as per section 148(1) of Companies Act, 2013.

7) a) According to information and explanations given to us, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues to the extent applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at 31 st March, 2017 for a period of more than six months from the date of becoming payable.

b) There is no dues on account of Sales Tax, Income Tax, Excise Duty, Service tax, wealth tax, custom duty, value added tax and cess disputed by the company and not being paid.

8) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations given by the management, we are of the opinion that the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to any bank or government. Company has no debenture holder or any financial institutional borrowing during the year.

9) Neither any term loan has not been obtained during the year nor was any money-raised by way of public offer (including debt instruments) during the year by the company.

10) No fraud has been noticed or reported on or by the company during the year.

11) The Company has not paid or provided any Managerial Remuneration during the year.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company, accordingly paragraph 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details of related parties transactions have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

14) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year.

15) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors.

16) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-LA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

Annexure -1

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-Section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MAGNUM LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated eff effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating eff effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating eff effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Control over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2017, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.