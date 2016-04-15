Dear Members,

Your Directors feel pleasure in presenting their Annual Report together with the Audited Statements of accounts for the Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2016.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

During the year under review, the Company has shown notable performance. The extracts of financial results 2016-17 are as under:

(Rs. In Lacs) Particulars Standalone Previous Year 2015-16 Current Year 2016-17 Sales & Other Income - - Financial Expenses - - Other Expenses 5.87 7.67 Depreciation 0.06 0.06 Profit/(Loss) Before Taxation (5.93) (7.73) Provision for Income Tax - Provision for Deferred Tax 0.16 - Profit after Taxation (6.10) (7.73) Appropriation for Interim Dividend and Tax thereon - Transfer to General Reserve - - Surplus brought forward (560.29) (566.38) Balance Carried to Balance Sheet (566.38) (574.11)

2. OPERATIONS:

During the year, the company has not carried out any revenue generating activities due to unfavourable business conditions and huge losses incurred during the year.

3. DIVIDEND:

During the year, due to heavy losses, company does not recommend any Annual Dividend.

4. FINANCE

A. DEPOSITS AND LONG TERM BORROWINGS:

During the year, Company has not accepted any Deposits or long term borrowings from any party.

B. RELATED PARTIES TRANSACTIONS

During the year, Company has not entered in to any related party transactions as defined under section 188 of Companies Act 2013 and hence no relevant disclosure have been made in relevant section.

5. SUBSIDIARIES AND JOINT VENTURE

1. Timila Barter Limited

2. Yancy Vincom Limited

6. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

In terms of Section 134(3) of the Companies Act, 2013, in relation to the Financial Statements for FY 2016-17, the Board of Directors states that:

a) in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

b) the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company as on 31st March, 2017 and of the profits for the year ended 31st March, 2017;

c) the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

d) the annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis;

e) the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

f) the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

7. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness was observed.

8. AUDITORS:

STATUTORY AUDITORS:

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139, 141, 142 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Rule 3(7) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (including any statutory modification(s) or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force), the Company recommends to appoint M/s Prakash Patwari & Co, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata (Membership No. 060583), as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and at such remuneration as shall be fixed by the Board of Directors.

The Auditors report for financial year 2016-17 is self explanatory and forms part of this Annual Report and does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

SECRETARIAL AUDITORS:

Pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rules thereof, the Board of Directors has appointed M/s. J Akhani Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2016-17. A Secretarial Audit Report for FY 2016-17 is annexed herewith as Annexure A.

The Board has appointed M/s J Akhani & Associates, Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad, as Secretarial Auditors of the Company for FY 2017-18.

9. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGARIAL PERSONNEL:

APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION

During the Financial Year 2016 17, Mr. Suryanarayan Somaskandan was appointed as Additional Director on the Board of Directors. Except that, no changes have taken place in the Board of Company.

RE APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

There are no Directors whose term expires at ensuing Annual General Meeting.

DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION

Out of the present Board Members, none of the Directors are subject to retirement by rotation. Company is in process of recruiting an appropriate Company Secretary.

DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Pursuant to provisions of section 149(7) of Companies Act 2013, the Company has received declaration from Independent Directors for FY 2017-18 confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the Act and erstwhile Listing Agreement and SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD

The Board meets at regular interval with gap between two meetings not exceeding 120 days. Additional meetings are held as and when necessary. During the year under review, the Board met Ten times on 15/04/2016, 19/05/2016, 30/05/2016, 18/07/2016, 27/07/2016, 14/08/2016, 01/09/2016, 14/11/2016, 14/02/2017, 25/03/2017.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT

Pursuant to provisions of section 178 read with 134(3)(e) of Companies Act 2013, The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC) has approved the criteria and process for identification/appointment of Directors.

MANNER OF EVALUATION OF BOARD, ITS COMMITTEES AND INDIVIDUAL DIRECTORS

The Evaluation of Board, its Committees and Individual Directors was carried out as per process and criteria laid down by the Board of Directors based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

10. REMUNERATION

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Company has formulated the policy relating to the remuneration of the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees of the Company which is as under:

A) Components of Remuneration

- Fixed Pay comprising Basic Salary, HRA, Car Allowance (applicable to General Managers & above employees), Conveyance Allowances /Reimbursement, Companys contribution to Provident Fund, Superannuation Fund, Gratuity, etc.

- Variable Pay, which is either in the form of:

Commission to Managing Directors and Commission to Whole-time Directors.

Remuneration of Independent Directors:

The Company has formulated a policy for the remuneration of Independent Directors as follows:

- Sitting Fees of Rs. 2000/- for each meeting of the Board or any Committee thereof, attended by them;

- Reimbursement of Expenses incurred by Independent Directors for attending any meeting of the Board.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES AND RELATED DISCLOSURES

As the Directors of the Company have not been paid any remuneration, disclosure under provisions of Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is not required.

11. AUDIT AND RISK MANAGEMENT:

During the year, the Board decided that the Audit Committee shall also carry out the role of Risk Management and so Audit Committee has been re named as Audit and Risk Management Committee and also changed its terms of reference in this context.

Composition and Attendance of Audit Committee:

Name of Members of Audit Committee Designation Ms. Appavoo Chitra Chairman Mr. Santosh Awasthi Member Mr. Bhavinkumar Patel Member

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Company had earlier adopted a Whistle Blower Policy since March 2015 in compliance with erstwhile Listing Agreement and Companies Act 2013. The Policy empowers all the Stakeholders to raise concerns by making Protected Disclosures as defined in the Policy. The Policy also provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of Whistle Blower who avail of such mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, in exceptional casts. The functioning of the Whistle Blower mechanism is reviewed by the Audit Committee on a quarterly basis.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors has developed and implemented Risk Management Policy for the Company. It has identified and assessed various risks factors, with potential impact on the Company in achieving its strategic objectives or may threaten its existence. The Policy lays down procedures for risk identification, assessment, monitoring, review and reporting. The Policy also lists the roles and responsibilities of Board and Risk Management Committee.

12. ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH AND SAFETY

The Company accords the highest priority to health, environment and safety. The Company does not carry on manufacturing operations. The Company takes at most care for the employees and ensures compliance with the applicable rules and regulation applicable to the Company.

13. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Provisions of Regulation 17 to 27 to SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 are not applicable to the Company. However, as stipulated by Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Corporate Governance Report is annexed to Director Report and forms part of this Annual Report. Certificate of the Auditors regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated in Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 is annexed to the Boards Report.

14. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

As stipulated by Regulation 34 of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report form part of this Annual Report.

15. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSOPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNIGS AND OUTGO:

During the financial year 2016-17, Company has not undertaken any manufacturing operations. Company has neither earned nor spent anything in foreign currency. Hence no disclosure is required under this head pursuant to Companies (Accounts) Rules 2015.

16. THE EXTRACTS OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of the Annual Return in Form MGT-9 is annexed to this Directors Report.

APPRECIATION AND ACKNOWLEDGMENT

The Directors feel pleasure thanking all the stakeholders who have reposed their faith in the management and the company and for their valuable support and cooperation.