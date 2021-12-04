Mahanivesh India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
10
10
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.87
14.87
14.87
14.87
Net Worth
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.25
1.25
1.25
1.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
23.54
23.52
23.52
23.52
Inventories
16.27
16.27
16.27
16.27
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.06
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
7.26
7.26
7.26
7.26
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.05
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Cash
0.01
0.03
0.03
0.03
Total Assets
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
