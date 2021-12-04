iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahanivesh India Ltd Balance Sheet

Dec 4, 2021

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

10

10

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.87

14.87

14.87

14.87

Net Worth

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

Fixed Assets

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

1.25

1.25

1.25

1.25

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

23.54

23.52

23.52

23.52

Inventories

16.27

16.27

16.27

16.27

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.06

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

7.26

7.26

7.26

7.26

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.05

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Cash

0.01

0.03

0.03

0.03

Total Assets

24.87

24.87

24.87

24.87

