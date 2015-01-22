TO THE MEMBERS OF MAHARAJA SHREE UMAID MILLS LIMITED

Report on the audit of the standalone financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at March 31 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss, including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2021, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Reporting of Key audit matters are not applicable being unlisted entity.

Other Information

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take necessary actions, as applicable under the applicable laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" to this report;

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2021 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 39 to the standalone financial statements;

ii) The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii) There was no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Partner Date: June 11, 2021 Membership No. 088926 Place: Noida (Delhi - NCR) UDIN: 21088926AAAAHO8990

Annexure A referred to in paragraph 1 of our report of even date on the other legal and regulatory requirements (Re: Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited)

(i) a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment.

b. The Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its property, plant and equipment by which property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature its property, plant and equipment. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. The title deeds of immovable properties included in property, plant & equipment [note no. 3a] are held in the name of the Company.

(ii) The management has conducted physical verification of inventories except stock in transit and stock lying with third parties at reasonable interval during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(iii) The Company has not granted any loan to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has complied with provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of investments made during the year. There is no loan granted or guarantee or security provided under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit covered under sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended) during the year. Therefore, provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the Companys products to which the said rules are applicable and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the said records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) a. According to the records of the Company, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, where applicable, deducted/ accrued in the books, with the appropriate authorities. There was no undisputed outstanding statutory dues as at the yearend for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues outstanding of income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax on account of any dispute, other than the followings:

Name of Statute Nature of disputed dues Amount (net of paid) (Rs. in lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Related Period The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowances of expenses 161.32 Rajasthan High Court, Jaipur Assessment Year 1994-95 The Income Tax Act, 1961 Disallowances of expenses and calculation of long-term capital gain 432.08 Commissioner of Income tax (Appeal), Jaipur Assessment Year 2010-11, 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2014-15 The Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Demand for differential tax and interest thereon 16.30 Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer 2006-07 to 2010-11 The Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Disallowance of input VAT credit and interest, penalty thereon 2189.72 Rajasthan Tax Board, Ajmer 2009-10 to 2014-15 The Rajasthan Value Added Tax Act, 2003 Disallowance of input VAT credit and interest, penalty thereon 440.18 Deputy Commissioner (Appeal), Jodhpur 2015-16 to 2017-18

(viii) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to banks and financial institutions. The Company did not have any borrowing from Government and dues to debenture holders.

(ix) During the year, the Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Term loan raised during the year was applied for the purpose for which loan was raised.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the standalone financial statements and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company by its officers and employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) The managerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, transactions with the related parties identified by the Company, are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and details for the same have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xiv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Order are not applicable.

For Singhi & Co. Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 302049E Bimal Kumar Sipani Date: June 11, 2021 Partner Place: Noida (Delhi - NCR) Membership No. 088926 UDIN: 21088926AAAAHO8990

ANNEXURE B

Report on the Internal Financial controls under Clause (i) of Sub - section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited (‘the Company") as of March 31,2021 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over the financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "guidance Note") and the standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to as audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements of and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system with reference to standalone financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

A Companys internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal; financial control with reference to standalone financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directors of the company ; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of Internal Financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.