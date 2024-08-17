iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Share Price

88.15
(0.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

80.05

Prev. Close

88.15

Turnover(Lac.)

6.35

Day's High

98

Day's Low

80.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

113.31

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

380.81

P/E

0

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Dec-2014Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.81%

Non-Promoter- 25.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

88.24

60.86

57.01

57.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

446.32

446.57

407.8

406.35

Net Worth

534.56

507.43

464.81

463.36

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

456.09

442.02

468.66

482.8

yoy growth (%)

3.18

-5.68

-2.92

1.22

Raw materials

-287.51

-297.62

-295.46

-312.18

As % of sales

63.03

67.33

63.04

64.66

Employee costs

-50.13

-57.85

-59.87

-47.11

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-39.17

-69.3

-36.07

-34.82

Depreciation

-19.45

-20.38

-18.65

-25.73

Tax paid

6.49

18.48

1.21

-0.46

Working capital

-6.49

0.5

-11.05

-50.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.18

-5.68

-2.92

1.22

Op profit growth

-169.72

-6,491.1

-97.19

-83.47

EBIT growth

-91.55

273.61

2.32

-123.2

Net profit growth

-35.68

45.76

1.99

-273.44

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Gross Sales

476.95

516.36

426.95

431.42

319.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

476.95

516.36

426.95

431.42

319.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.18

13.51

422.29

134.57

8.43

View Annually Results

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Lakshmi Niwas Bangur

Director

Alka Devi Bangur

Director

Amitav Kothari

Managing Director

Yogesh Bangur

Director

Rajiv Kapasi

Company Secretary

Prince Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd

Summary

Registered at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited is headed by L N Bangur as the chairman and managing director. Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of fabrics and yarns with a capacity of 58,360 spindles, 672 rotors and 488 looms.The expansion cum modernisation plan Phase-I, in the process of implementation scheduled during the period 1994-95, at a cost of 46 crores, envisages the yarn manufacturing capacity to increase from 32000 kgs to 45000 kgs per day. The interalia, includes creation of a new unit adjacent to the existing works having 17280 spindles in two stages, for spinning synthetic blended P/V fibre dyed and grey yarns. The innovatively worked out plan is expected to enable the companys mills at Pali to emerge as a technically modernised, multisectional predominantly spinning composite textile outfit with a well diversified qualitatively superior range of higher value products commanding competitive strengths in domestic and international markets.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.