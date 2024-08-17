Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTextiles
Open₹80.05
Prev. Close₹88.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.35
Day's High₹98
Day's Low₹80.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹113.31
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)380.81
P/E0
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
88.24
60.86
57.01
57.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.32
446.57
407.8
406.35
Net Worth
534.56
507.43
464.81
463.36
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
456.09
442.02
468.66
482.8
yoy growth (%)
3.18
-5.68
-2.92
1.22
Raw materials
-287.51
-297.62
-295.46
-312.18
As % of sales
63.03
67.33
63.04
64.66
Employee costs
-50.13
-57.85
-59.87
-47.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-39.17
-69.3
-36.07
-34.82
Depreciation
-19.45
-20.38
-18.65
-25.73
Tax paid
6.49
18.48
1.21
-0.46
Working capital
-6.49
0.5
-11.05
-50.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.18
-5.68
-2.92
1.22
Op profit growth
-169.72
-6,491.1
-97.19
-83.47
EBIT growth
-91.55
273.61
2.32
-123.2
Net profit growth
-35.68
45.76
1.99
-273.44
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
476.95
516.36
426.95
431.42
319.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
476.95
516.36
426.95
431.42
319.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.18
13.51
422.29
134.57
8.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Lakshmi Niwas Bangur
Director
Alka Devi Bangur
Director
Amitav Kothari
Managing Director
Yogesh Bangur
Director
Rajiv Kapasi
Company Secretary
Prince Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd
Summary
Registered at Jaipur, Rajasthan, Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Limited is headed by L N Bangur as the chairman and managing director. Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of fabrics and yarns with a capacity of 58,360 spindles, 672 rotors and 488 looms.The expansion cum modernisation plan Phase-I, in the process of implementation scheduled during the period 1994-95, at a cost of 46 crores, envisages the yarn manufacturing capacity to increase from 32000 kgs to 45000 kgs per day. The interalia, includes creation of a new unit adjacent to the existing works having 17280 spindles in two stages, for spinning synthetic blended P/V fibre dyed and grey yarns. The innovatively worked out plan is expected to enable the companys mills at Pali to emerge as a technically modernised, multisectional predominantly spinning composite textile outfit with a well diversified qualitatively superior range of higher value products commanding competitive strengths in domestic and international markets.
Read More
