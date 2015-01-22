Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
88.24
60.86
57.01
57.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
446.32
446.57
407.8
406.35
Net Worth
534.56
507.43
464.81
463.36
Minority Interest
Debt
230.37
324.28
342.39
358.5
Deferred Tax Liability Net
77.38
76.25
131.6
141.9
Total Liabilities
842.31
907.96
938.8
963.76
Fixed Assets
683.2
700.67
711.64
728.33
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.77
14.47
19.99
24.29
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
67.6
76.21
Networking Capital
150.67
190.98
137.3
133.25
Inventories
103.84
125.33
74.17
50.84
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
50.1
61.95
44.49
49.97
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
47.38
44.81
62.71
69.47
Sundry Creditors
-30.36
-17.61
-21.28
-15.89
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-20.29
-23.5
-22.79
-21.14
Cash
0.68
1.83
2.25
1.68
Total Assets
842.32
907.95
938.78
963.76
