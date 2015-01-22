iifl-logo-icon 1
Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Key Ratios

88.15
(0.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.06

3.18

-5.68

-2.92

Op profit growth

139.35

-169.68

-6,589.16

-97.23

EBIT growth

-903.53

-91.54

273.53

2.28

Net profit growth

-76.58

-35.68

45.76

1.98

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

8.41

3.02

-4.47

0.06

EBIT margin

5.91

-0.63

-7.72

-1.95

Net profit margin

-1.95

-7.16

-11.49

-7.43

RoCE

2.42

-0.38

-6.34

-1.71

RoNW

-0.43

-2.9

-9.26

-5.65

RoA

-0.19

-1.09

-2.36

-1.63

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.34

0

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-4.88

-12.06

-16.48

-20.64

Book value per share

81.26

98.51

31.86

52.71

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

0

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-18.69

-16.57

-26.66

-3.36

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.57

38.24

49.22

46.61

Inventory days

56.73

57.21

55.13

62.86

Creditor days

-17.37

-16.42

-19.13

-16.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.71

0.07

0.97

0.33

Net debt / equity

0.77

0.9

2.62

2.61

Net debt / op. profit

10.81

27.96

-18.25

1,171.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.14

-63.03

-67.33

-63.04

Employee costs

-10.67

-10.99

-13.08

-12.77

Other costs

-18.76

-22.94

-24.05

-24.11

