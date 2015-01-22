iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

88.15
(0.00%)
Jan 22, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

456.09

442.02

468.66

482.8

yoy growth (%)

3.18

-5.68

-2.92

1.22

Raw materials

-287.51

-297.62

-295.46

-312.18

As % of sales

63.03

67.33

63.04

64.66

Employee costs

-50.13

-57.85

-59.87

-47.11

As % of sales

10.99

13.08

12.77

9.75

Other costs

-104.66

-106.31

-113.01

-112.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.94

24.05

24.11

23.29

Operating profit

13.78

-19.76

0.3

11.01

OPM

3.02

-4.47

0.06

2.28

Depreciation

-19.45

-20.38

-18.65

-25.73

Interest expense

-36.29

-35.16

-26.93

-25.89

Other income

2.78

6.01

9.2

5.79

Profit before tax

-39.17

-69.3

-36.07

-34.82

Taxes

6.49

18.48

1.21

-0.46

Tax rate

-16.57

-26.67

-3.36

1.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-32.68

-50.81

-34.86

-35.29

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.1

Net profit

-32.68

-50.81

-34.86

-34.18

yoy growth (%)

-35.68

45.76

1.99

-273.44

NPM

-7.16

-11.49

-7.43

-7.07

Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maharaja Shree Umaid Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.