|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
456.09
442.02
468.66
482.8
yoy growth (%)
3.18
-5.68
-2.92
1.22
Raw materials
-287.51
-297.62
-295.46
-312.18
As % of sales
63.03
67.33
63.04
64.66
Employee costs
-50.13
-57.85
-59.87
-47.11
As % of sales
10.99
13.08
12.77
9.75
Other costs
-104.66
-106.31
-113.01
-112.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.94
24.05
24.11
23.29
Operating profit
13.78
-19.76
0.3
11.01
OPM
3.02
-4.47
0.06
2.28
Depreciation
-19.45
-20.38
-18.65
-25.73
Interest expense
-36.29
-35.16
-26.93
-25.89
Other income
2.78
6.01
9.2
5.79
Profit before tax
-39.17
-69.3
-36.07
-34.82
Taxes
6.49
18.48
1.21
-0.46
Tax rate
-16.57
-26.67
-3.36
1.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-32.68
-50.81
-34.86
-35.29
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.1
Net profit
-32.68
-50.81
-34.86
-34.18
yoy growth (%)
-35.68
45.76
1.99
-273.44
NPM
-7.16
-11.49
-7.43
-7.07
